Jenna Ortega Reveals the ‘Scream’ Cast ‘Could Not Stop Laughing’ During 1 Ghostface Scene

Jenna Ortega is quickly becoming the scream queen of her generation. Thanks to her work in movies like Scream and X and TV shows like Wednesday, the actor has received a lot of attention for her dark roles. But Ortega’s love of horror dates all the way back to her childhood. Even her sense of humor always has a bit of a darker edge to it. And while Ortega’s characters may look like they’re suffering on screen, the actor admits she’s often having a blast while filming.

‘Scream’ star Jenna Ortega | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Why Jenna Ortega loves working on horror movies

Ortega hasn’t made it a secret of just how much she loves working on horror films. Contrary to popular belief, the sets are typically light-hearted and fun-filled. According to The Fallout actor, only people who love horror movies choose to work on them, so everyone is just constantly having a good time in between takes of screaming their heads off. This was particularly true of the Scream set. Apparently, the cast couldn’t keep it together, even during an intense Ghostface scene.

The ‘Scream’ cast was laughing incessantly during a Ghostface monologue

“I wish people could see the other side of horror films,” Ortega shared with Olivia Rodrigo for The Face. “We’re laughing so hard the entire time. We shot a scene with Ghostface in the last Scream and there was one day where we could not stop laughing as they were doing their monologue. It’s not so serious.”

While her Scream character, Tara Carpenter, deals with her fair share of jump scares, Ortega isn’t easily phased. “It’s really hard to scare me,” Ortega explained. “People growing up would jump out from behind door frames, and I wouldn’t flinch.”

Ortega loved being covered in fake blood for ‘Scream’

Not only is it hard to scare Ortega, but she simply loves all things scary and gory. She’s almost always having the time of her life when she’s surrounded by fake blood, thanks to her projects. In fact, there are plenty of pictures of the scream queen to document her love of horror.

“There are some really disturbing photos out there of me smiling super wide with stuff all over my face, laying on the floor covered in blood,” Ortega admits. “I love that stuff because it’s not real. Knock on wood, I haven’t been stabbed yet, so for me it’s still a fun thing that I do at work, which is so awful to say. I love it when the blood comes out. I love shooting chase scenes – they’re very fun for me.”

Clearly, Ortega brings a lot of passion to horror films. We’re sure fans of the Scream franchise can’t wait to see the actor in the upcoming film, Scream VI. Only time will tell if Ortega’s Tara will earn “final girl” status. But either way, Ortega will likely find a way to thoroughly enjoy herself.