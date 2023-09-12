The 'Wednesday' star got an agent after being spotted on Facebook.

The success of the Netflix series Wednesday thrust Jenna Ortega into superstardom. The former Disney Channel star was suddenly the most recognizable face in streaming. But did you know that her start in the entertainment business came after she was accidentally discovered on social media?

How did Jenna Ortega get discovered?

After Jenna Ortega’s mother posted a video of her doing a dramatic monologue on Facebook, it got the attention of a family friend who knew a casting agent. Soon after, Ortega was signed by a talent agency, and she began consistently booking work.

Ortega was just 9 years old at the time. Her first role was in the short-lived series Rob. She also made guest appearances on CSI: NY and segued into film with Iron Man 3 in 2013.

Ortega became a familiar face on the small-screen with a recurring role in the television series Jane the Virgin, playing the younger version of the title character. The films The Little Rascals Save the Day, After Words, and the Netflix series Richie Rich followed.

The role where she began to gain traction was in Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle and the Disney Channel animated series Elena of Avalor. Ortega switched gears and genres when she scored big as Ellie Alves in the second season of Netflix’s You.

Slasher films followed, including The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Scream, Studio 666, X, American Carnage, and Scream VI. Then came the blockbuster hit Wednesday, and Ortega’s career was never the same.

Filming ‘Wednesday’ was the most intense experience for Jenna Ortega

In a panel discussion for the Netflix series Wednesday, as reported by Variety, Jenna Ortega revealed that filming Wednesday was one of the most intense film shoots. She had several vital tasks to learn for the character, including fencing, speaking German, and playing the cello.

“It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12-14 hour day, then go home and then get on a Zoom and have whatever lesson I had,” she admitted. “Or show up to my apartment where my cello teacher was already waiting for me.”

She continued, “It was just constantly going, and if you could on a weekend, if we weren’t shooting the sixth day that week, it was ‘All right, well then, we’ll get your lessons in on that day.’”

Shooting for Wednesday took place over eight months in Romania. Ortega revealed that filming certain scenes, including the famous “Paint it Black” cello sequence, led her to break down.

“I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out,” Ortega said. “There’s so many FaceTime calls that my dad answered of me hysterically crying.”

When will ‘Wednesday’ season 2 premiere?

In January 2023, Netflix announced that there would be a second season of Wednesday. “We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” said Wednesday co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough.

Ortega appeared in an Instagram video alongside her fellow Wednesday cast members, discussing the best fan theories for season 2. However, the cast didn’t reveal any teasers for what viewers could expect as the series progresses with new episodes.

However, to Variety, Ortega revealed she had no idea what would happen in the second season or when filming would start. She claimed the storylines being worked on by Wednesday’s writers are “very fresh.”

For the second season, the actor would love to focus more on the character’s experiences rather than love triangles. She said that “was a weird thing to justify.”

Season 1 of Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.