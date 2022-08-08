Jennette McCurdy’s ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’: When and Where to Buy the ‘iCarly’ Star’s Book

Jennette McCurdy is breaking her silence about her experiences as a child actor at Nickelodeon. For many years after her roles on iCarly and Sam & Cat, McCurdy distanced herself from the network as she dealt with the damaging effects of childhood stardom. Now, however, she’s ready to share her story with the world in her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. Here’s more on Jennette McCurdy, her new book, and when fans can buy it.

Jennette McCurdy is opening up about her childhood acting career and how it affected her life

McCurdy is most known for playing Sam Puckett on the Nickelodeon series iCarly (2007-2012) and its spinoff, Sam & Cat (2013-2014). In the years since those shows ended, the comedian has gotten candid about the struggles she endured as a young star. McCurdy claims she experienced inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon, as well as physical and emotional abuse from her mother, which led to eating disorders and addiction.

“My whole childhood and adolescence were very exploited,” McCurdy recently told The New York Times. “It still gives my nervous system a reaction to say it. There were cases where people had the best intentions and maybe didn’t know what they were doing. And also cases where they did — they knew exactly what they were doing.”

In her new book, which fans can buy this week, Jennette McCurdy goes into detail about her childhood and her mother, Debra McCurdy, who died of cancer soon after McCurdy started her role in Sam & Cat. She also shares how she “retook control of her life” after years of trauma.

When and where to buy Jennette McCurdy’s book, ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’

i’m genuinely thrilled to announce my memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died will be out 8 / 9 / 22. i laughed and cried a lot while writing it and i’m proud of what it’s become. huge thank you to @simonandschuster – especially my editor sean manning. pre-order here: https://t.co/hudPT2gDma — Jennette McCurdy (@jennettemccurdy) April 4, 2022

I’m Glad My Mom Died, published by Simon & Schuster, launches on Tuesday, Aug. 9. As noted on the publisher’s website, fans can purchase McCurdy’s memoir from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million, Bookshop, and Indie Bound. It’s also available at Target and other retailers. The description reads, in part:

“Jennette McCurdy was six years old when she had her first acting audition. Her mother’s dream was for her only daughter to become a star, and Jennette would do anything to make her mother happy. So she went along with what Mom called ‘calorie restriction,’ eating little and weighing herself five times a day. She endured extensive at-home makeovers while Mom chided, ‘Your eyelashes are invisible, okay? You think Dakota Fanning doesn’t tint hers?’ She was even showered by Mom until age sixteen while sharing her diaries, email, and all her income. In I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette recounts all this in unflinching detail—just as she chronicles what happens when the dream finally comes true.”

Jennette McCurdy details her time at Nickelodeon in an excerpt from her book

There’s still one day to go until McCurdy’s book hits the shelves, but an excerpt was published in Vanity Fair on Aug. 5. In the passage, McCurdy shares what she experienced with “the Creator” — she doesn’t offer a name, but appears to be referring to Dan Schneider, a Nickelodeon producer and creator of iCarly and Sam & Cat — in her final days at Nickelodeon.

McCurdy reveals she was pressured to drink underage and received massages from “the Creator.” She also allegedly received a $300,000 offer from Nickelodeon to stay quiet about her experiences.

“What the f***? Nickelodeon is offering me three hundred thousand dollars in hush money to not talk publicly about my experience on the show? My personal experience of The Creator’s abuse?” McCurdy writes. “This is a network with shows made for children. Shouldn’t they have some sort of moral compass? Shouldn’t they at least try to report to some sort of ethical standard?”

Fans can read more about McCurdy’s experiences in I’m Glad My Mom Died, available starting Aug. 9.

How to get help: In the U.S. call the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at 1-800-931-2237.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

