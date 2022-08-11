Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Defends Britney Spears After Kevin Federline Shares Personal Videos: ‘Sounds Like a Normal Mom’

Britney Spears pushed back against Kevin Federline and shined a light on her relationship with her two teenage sons. And that seemingly prompted him to share old videos their kids recorded of her. While some commentators argued Spears was out of line in the clips, plenty of observers had her back. And Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWoww” Farley was one of them.

Keep reading to learn more about the spat between the famous exes and what Farley and other observers think of Federline’s videos. Plus, find out what Spears’ attorney had to say about the “various legal issues” created when he posted them.

(L) Britney Spears | Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images (R) Jenni “JWoww” Farley | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kevin Federline lashes out with old videos of Britney Spears

Spears and Federline share two teenage kids, and it recently came to light that their relationship with their mother is somewhat strained. The pop star sometimes shares personal thoughts on her Instagram, including some lamenting the fact that her only two children have reportedly requested not to see her.

Federline hit back at Spears by sharing videos recorded by their sons of arguments they had with their mother when they were pre-teens. “I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through,” he wrote on Instagram. He confessed they were old videos and claimed they came to the decision to post them together (per Newsweek).

“As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

JWoww thinks Britney Spears sounds like a ‘normal mom’ in Kevin Federline’s videos

Sounds like a normal mom to me — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) August 11, 2022

Outlets like TMZ shared the videos in question, and Spears had plenty of fans to take her side. Though some commenters argued she was too harsh for the kids’ ages at the time or shouldn’t have used foul language, others contended she hadn’t done anything wrong.

And JWoww, who is also a mother to two kids, was one of those supporters. “Sounds like a normal mom to me,” Farley wrote on TMZ’s Twitter share. Judging by likes and comments on the original tweet and Farley’s comment, many observers agree with her.

Britney Spears’ attorney also gave a statement about Kevin Federline’s videos

Britney Spears' lawyers react to Kevin Federline, who released videos on Instagram of her with their two kids.https://t.co/16Mzkkyy4Y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 11, 2022

Following the release of Federline’s videos, Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, released a statement. And according to him, Federline might have broken the law (per Entertainment Tonight).

“Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect,” Rosengart declared.

He added, “In addition to demeaning himself and violating societal norms, he has now also created various legal issues for himself including, but not limited to, implicating cyber-harassment and cyber-bullying statutes, among other things.”

Rosengart asserted that he will not tolerate any “bullying” of Spears. He offered, “We are working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him.”

“In the meantime, as Britney herself poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private,” Rosengart added.

RELATED: Britney Spears and Kevin Federline’s Child Support Battle Just Got Really Ugly