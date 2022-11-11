Jennifer Aniston Admits to ‘Really Hard’ IVF Journey: ‘I Have Zero Regrets’

Jennifer Aniston is constantly in the spotlight, whether it be for her professional endeavors or her personal life. Over the years, during her marriages and her divorces, the Friends star has faced speculation regarding her desire (or lack thereof) to have children. In 2022, she admitted how hard this all was to face, all while undergoing IVF (in-vitro fertilization) and trying to conceive.

Jennifer Aniston has dealt with pregnancy rumors for decades

Jennifer Aniston attends the LA Premiere of Netflix’s “Murder Mystery” at Regency Village Theatre on June 10, 2019 in Westwood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Amid her rise to fame, Aniston dealt with a lot of the normal speculation that all celebrities do. But it reached an intense degree, more than many others face. And so, in 2016, she penned an essay for Huff Post, titled “For the Record.” “For the record, I am not pregnant,” she wrote. “What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news.'”

Over the years, it got to the point where the actor couldn’t so much as wear a baggy shirt, or even put her hand to her stomach without tabloids reporting that she was going to become a mom. Aniston made sure to let the world know that, “I’m not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way, as our celebrity news culture would lead us all to believe. I resent being made to feel ‘less than’ because my body is changing and/or I had a burger for lunch and was photographed from a weird angle and therefore deemed one of two things: ‘pregnant’ or ‘fat.'”

What has Jennifer Aniston said about her IVF journey?

Of course, fans always held out hope that Aniston would have a baby, first with Brad Pitt, then with her second husband, Justin Theroux. But little did they know that behind closed doors, she was going through her own tribulations. Like so many other women, the star was charting her own path, turning to fertility treatments.

In a November 2022 interview with Allure, Aniston said that in her private life, she was doing everything possible to make motherhood a reality for her. “It was really hard,” she revealed. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.” Most people have no idea that Aniston was making such an extreme effort in her 30s and 40s. But she doesn’t regret it.

The actor is happy where she is now

In the interview, Aniston didn’t hold back about all that she went through. She laments not receiving one piece of advice when she was younger. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor,'” she shared. “You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.” Does she wish things would have turned out differently? As it turns out, no.

“I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now,” she shared. Aniston continued, “I don’t have to think about that anymore.” Surely she knows that she is not alone, as so many people unsuccessfully go through IVF. And it is wonderful that she is in such a wonderful and secure place after all these years.

