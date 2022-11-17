Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t ‘Have Any Interest’ in Getting Married Again

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. Over the years, she has had some pretty high-profile relationships. The Friends star has been married and divorced twice, as fans know. First, she tied the know with Brad Pitt. Years later, she married another celebrity, Justin Theroux.

Aniston got personal in a 2022 profile. Naturally, she was asked about romance. So, what did she say? Well, it turns out that Aniston doesn’t “have any interest” in getting married again.

Jennifer Aniston has been married (and divorced) twice

Jennifer Aniston, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for 'The Morning Show', poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Around the turn of the century, the sitcom celeb and her movie star beau seemed like a perfect match. Fans were ecstatic when Aniston and Pitt became got married in July 2000. The pair appeared smitten, tying the knot in a lavish Malibu ceremony. Pitt even guest-starred in Friends, landing an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. However, he and Aniston broke up in 2005 after 7 years together.

After dating a few other people, Aniston married again in August 2015 at a secret ceremony at her home. Several of her Friends co-stars were in attendance. And fans were so happy that she and Theroux found love. However, only a few years later, in February of 2018, the couple shocked everyone when they announced that they were splitting up. Apparently, distance wasn’t the issue, though Aniston remained in Los Angeles while Theroux moved to New York City.

Jennifer Aniston isn’t interested in getting married again

The saying is the third time is the charm. But when it comes to marriage, Aniston doesn’t exactly agree. In her recent interview with Allure, she opened up about the prospect of getting married again. And she remained relatively noncommittal, though not optimistic.

“Never say never, but I don’t have any interest,” the actor shared. But that doesn’t rule out love. “I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.'”

Aniston maintains pleasant relationships with her exes

Despite not having any interest in another marriage, Aniston remains on good terms with both of her ex-husbands. Although she and Theroux couldn’t make their marriage work, they’re famously still friends. They’ve sparked reunion rumors repeatedly, as they share mutual friends and still hang out on occasion.

As for Pitt? Their high-profile separation remains a massive divide in pop culture history. While they both avoided the topic as much as possible for awhile, it ultimately came to light that Aniston was hurt by the whole ordeal.

However, the pair eventually mended fences. The internet nearly broke when they greeted one another at the 2020 SAG Awards, a moment which was even caught on camera. Months later, they spoke again (virtually), during a charity table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. When they greeted one another by their last names and Aniston called Pitt “honey,” fans lost their cool.

