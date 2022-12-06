Jennifer Aniston Says Instagram Is ‘Torture For Me’

While many people can’t go a few hours without checking Instagram, Jennifer Aniston isn’t one of them. Unlike many celebrities, she isn’t into social media, and didn’t join just for the fun of it. Learn why the Friends star calls the platform “torture for me.”

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram in 2019

Jennifer Aniston is seen filming on location for ‘The Morning Show’ at the Mercer Hotel on September 26, 2022 in New York City. | James Devaney/GC Images

While The Morning Show actor does, in fact, have a social media presence, it is not necessarily as strong as some of her celebrity friends. Though some people in Hollywood are known for posting frequently, Aniston prefers to keep a much quieter online profile, only using Instagram.

As she told the Los Angeles Times, Aniston has “two different phones” to keep herself from checking Instagram. “One sits in my office and when that [Instagramming] has to happen, I’ll commit to that.” After gaining over 16 million followers in her first week on the site, the actor still said that she wouldn’t let social media take over her life.

“The thing I don’t want to do, which was always a hesitation for me in the beginning, is be consumed by it,” she added. “I don’t want to become distracted like that.” So don’t expect to see her on TikTok anytime soon.

Jennifer Aniston calls Instagram ‘torture for me’

Millions of people love social media. So why does Aniston feel completely different? In a recent interview with Allure, she opened up about her aversion to it, as well as why she joined in the first place.

“I hate social media. I’m not good at it. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch this line,” referring to her haircare line, LolaVie. Aniston went on to call Instagram “torture for me.” She noted that “the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally.” She also thinks social media creates “too much pressure.”

But when Aniston joined, it was a big deal. Calling herself “the most reluctant person to ever join Instagram,” the star said breaking a world record with her follower count was “crazy.”

Jennifer Aniston liked growing up before social media

When Aniston was growing up, there was no social media. In the days before Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, a lot was different. And the star thinks the culture surrounding the phenomenon can be detrimental.

“I’m really happy that we got to experience growing up, being a teenager, being in our 20s without this social media aspect,” she told Allure. “Look, the internet, great intentions, right? Connect people socially, social networking.” But there are downsides. “It goes back to how young girls feel about themselves, compare and despair.”

Despite being bullied in high school, today, Aniston is confident in who she is. “I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s,” the 53-year-old said. “We needed to stop saying bad s*** to ourselves.”

