Jennifer Coolidge Dishes on Her Worst Vacation: ‘Next Thing You Know, They’ve Locked Me up for 9 Hours’

When the stars of The White Lotus season two discussed their worst vacation stories, a few had some standout tales to share — including Jennifer Coolidge, who was once detained in a foreign country while traveling for work and pleasure.

But Coolidge wasn’t alone amongst the cast in having had a terrible time on an international trip. Theo James and Sabrina Impacciatore also recalled finding themselves in uncomfortable situations while far away from home.

Jennifer Coolidge | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Customs detained Jennifer Coolidge while she was on vacation: ‘It didn’t go well after that.’

Coolidge, who confessed she was afraid to play Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, described her worst vacation to Entertainment Weekly. She said she went to London for a job, but only the first days were set aside for work. The rest of the time, she was planning to “have a pleasure, stay in a fun hotel,” and do other things people do while abroad.

“Anyway, I got there, and my passport wouldn’t go through the little thing,” she explained, motioning her hand as if she were swiping something. “For some reason … it wouldn’t scan right.”

A “very strange customs guy” asked her if she was there for “business or pleasure.”

“I don’t want to lie to this guy, so I just said both,” she recalled. “And next thing you know, they’ve locked me up for nine hours in this little room …”

Coolidge said someone offered her some chips or noodles after about seven hours, and she noted, “I did opt for the potato chips over the noodles.”

She concluded, “Yeah, it didn’t go well after that. That was the end of that.”

‘The White Lotus’ season 2 star Theo James lost a friend at a bachelor party in Barcelona

Theo James | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Theo James, who played Cameron in season two, recounted a terrifying trip he took for a bachelor party, during which his group lost track of a friend while in Barcelona. “Like, completely lost him,” he emphasized (EW). “We didn’t know where he’d gone.”

Initially thinking their friend was “wasted” and had possibly done “something stupid, off passed out somewhere,” they went to bed. However, he was still missing when they woke up the next day. Furthermore, he was known as the kind of person “that bad things happen to.”

James and his group went to hospitals and prisons, looking for their lost friend, and they were considering making a phone call to his parents. But he finally contacted them later that evening to let them know he was in an internet cafe without a wallet after being mugged.

“That’s so The Hangover,” co-star and onscreen wife Meghann Fahy remarked.

‘The White Lotus’ season 2 star Sabrina Impacciatore fanned the flames of an international love triangle on a ‘nightmare’ vacation

Sabrina Impacciatore | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sabrina Impacciatore told EW that she once went to Cuba with a boyfriend and was planning to stay for a couple of months. But the Italian actor, who played Valentina for the season set in Sicily, realized she was in love with someone else after arriving. That changed her plans.

“It was a nightmare,” she revealed, sharing she would get out of bed and try to find a phone in the hotel to call the “guy [she] was in love with,” usually only to talk to his mother. The circumstances had her “feeling so bad” and she was really “struggling” with the position she was in.

So, Impacciatore eventually had to end things with her boyfriend in Cuba. She said, “… That was sad.”

“And then I took a plane and went to Spain to join the other one,” she added. “And I stayed with him for five years.”