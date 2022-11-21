Hugh Jackman and Jennifer Garner once both faked a love scene in their first film collaboration. But the scene in question didn’t exactly go the way both of them wanted it to.

Jennifer Garner and Hugh Jackman starred in the indie film ‘Butter’

Jennifer Garner once starred in the 2011 film Butter directed by Jim Field Smith. The feature was rounded out by an ensemble cast that included Olivia Wilde, Alicia Silverstone, and X-Men star himself Jackman. The comedy focused on a sculpture competition between several contestants, with a story that Garner was more than riveted by. So much so she couldn’t help produce the project.

“It’s not very often that you get handed a piece of material that, the minute you crack it open, you’re completely drawn into a world. It’s a world different from anything I’ve ever played, seen, been to or been in. And that’s intriguing,” she once told Vanity Fair.

Her character was also different from most of the wholesome roles Garner is used to playing. The actor’s role as Laura Pickler was mean-spirited by nature, but Garner also found inhabiting that personality “sometimes too much fun.”

At one point, however, the passion project featured Garner in a love scene that she didn’t have a high opinion on.

Jennifer Garner once found her love scene with Hugh Jackman ‘horrifying’

Jackman had a similar reaction to starring in Butter. He, too, enjoyed his time on the movie, and was grateful Garner wanted him cast in it in the first place.

But if there was one scene he didn’t feel too confident about, it was the love scene between himself and his co-star. Due to the nature of the scene, there wasn’t much physical contact involved. So Jackman and Garner had to make noises to sell the moment.

“There was one scene where we make out in a car, but it’s never seen, you can only hear it. So I’ll never forget this – the sound guy, the director, me and Jen Garner got in a car to make making love sounds,” Jackman once told Pop Sugar (via Yahoo).

But because of complications, Jackman and the Alias alum had to go one at a time. Which made the take between them even more awkward.

“It’s kind of humiliating as we discovered he couldn’t record us both at the same time, so one had to perform, then the other had performed and I’m really glad she went first because I never would’ve gone as far as she did unless she had gone first. I don’t think I’ve ever been more embarrassed in my life,” he added.

Garner’s opinion on the scene wasn’t too far off from Jackman’s.

“I’m such a huge fan of his,” she once told E News. “It was so horrifying.”

It didn’t help that the scene was the first time she and Jackman worked together. An inconvenience that was apparently common on the job.

“It’s always like that. It’s always like, ‘It’s nice to meet you, now let’s moan and groan,'” she said.

Hugh Jackman once joked that the key to a good marriage are sex scenes

Jackman once shared that he’s the type of actor that didn’t mind feigning intimacy for films. If only because he joked it had a surprising benefit for celebrity relationships.

“If there’s sex scenes, I do them. [That’s the] key to a good marriage,” he once said at a press conference according to Female First.

