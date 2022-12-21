Jennifer Garner Shares Her Favorite Holiday Side Dish: ‘Everything Good’s in There’

Many people have a favorite side dish that they look forward to having every year around the holidays and Jennifer Garner is no different. The Adam Project actor is ready for Christmas and ready to eat a dish just the way her grandmother used to make it.

Here’s what Garner’s favorite side dish is and how she’s spreading holiday cheer to all her social media followers.

Jennifer Garner attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Garner has been getting into the holiday spirit lately

Garner is getting into the holiday spirit this year and shared an adorable video with her fans to spread Christmas cheer while promoting good health.

On Dec. 16, the 13 Going on 30 star posted a clip of herself on Instagram dressed in an inflatable Santa Claus suit while holding out a plate of cookies. The text in the video reads: “Santa’s all cookied out.”

To solve the problem of Santa being “tired of sugar” Garner ditches the cookies and whips out fruit and vegetable blend pouches from her clean food brand Once Upon a Farm instead. She then dances around in the suit as Sia’s song “Candy Cane Lane” can be heard playing in the background.

“Give Santa what he wants: clean, nutritious, no added sugar goodness!” she captioned the post.

Fans were quick to comment on the video about how it made them laugh while others thanked Garner for sharing some cute and wholesome content.

Screengrab of Jennifer Garner in The Red Nose Day Special – Season 6 | NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Garner’s favorite side dish is her grandmother’s recipe

Garner also recently shared her favorite holiday side dish and that is her grandmom’s homemade sweet potato pudding.

“If you do it like my grandmother made it, it’s very, very sweet and it has eggs and it’s in the oven forever and it bakes up and has a really sweet rich texture,” Garner said via Yahoo.

She added: “I roast sweet potatoes and scoop them out, mix with the hand-mixer and add butter and all the pumpkin spices. Everything good’s in there, including a dollop of cream or milk, and then it goes into a pan with marshmallows on top and you roast it.”

Garner and Jennifer Lopez are exchanging Christmas gifts this year

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

There’s no word yet on how Garner is spending the holiday this year and if she will be celebrating it with her three children, who she shares with Ben Affleck. However, it’s been reported that she and her ex’s new wife, Jennifer Lopez, will exchange gifts.

According to sources who spoke to Hollywood Life, “They’ll be exchanging gifts this year for Christmas, they’ve got a great rapport [and] there’s a real mutual respect and appreciation because of the kids.”

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot on July 16, 2022, and Garner has been in an on-and-off relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018.