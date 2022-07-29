Jennifer Grey Says She Had a ‘Virginity Problem’

Jennifer Grey is best known for her starring role in the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing. Before she became famous, she says she was focused on the fact that she was a virgin. Grey was so concerned about her virginity that she called it a “problem.” Here’s how she approached the situation.

Jennifer Grey says she ‘lost’ her innocence at the age of 14

Jennifer Grey | Laura Cavanaugh/WireImage

In her autobiography Out of the Corner, Grey describes a frightening event that took place when she visited her grandparents. She had just gotten her braces off and she was about to go to their apartment. However, they weren’t answering their buzzer.

Grey kept ringing their buzzer, but they still didn’t answer. She decided to ring the bell for her grandparents’ superintendent, Jorge. She says he answered the bell and told her to meet him in his apartment so that she could call her grandparents.

According to Grey, Jorge answered the door in his underwear. She says she continued to enter his apartment because he seemed nice when she met him before. However, things suddenly became sexual.

Grey lifted her head to show Jorge her teeth after she says he asked about her braces. She was proud of her new smile without the dental appliance. However, according to her, Jorge snuck behind her, pinned her arms to her sides, and began licking her neck.

Grey says she reprimanded Jorge and left his apartment. According to her, when she told her grandparents about what happened, they didn’t believe her. Grey says her father responded to her revelation by saying, “What did you expect?”

Jennifer Grey said she had a ‘virginity problem’

Grey says she was determined to lose her virginity when she was 15. She admits to being “on the prowl,” looking for someone to “take care of” her “virginity problem.” Grey set her sights on a 20-something salesmen named Frank. She met him during a shopping trip with her parents. After talking to him, she decided to attend a play he was in.

After the play, Grey and her new friend had drinks and went back to the apartment of one of his friend’s parents. She says when they were done, she walked out of that apartment a woman. Frank and Grey dated until she was about 16.

How Jennifer Grey prepared for her ‘Dirty Dancing’ sex scene

Grey became more comfortable with her sexuality as she became older. When it was time for her to do a sex scene in Dirty Dancing with the late Patrick Swayze, she was ready to give it her all.

Grey was initially concerned about the scene because she wasn’t attracted to Swayze, and she wanted to make their interaction believable. However, she found a way to make the scene about her and about empowerment. She decided to enjoy creating the sex scene and not worry about how she looked.

Grey says she focused on her pleasure and her needs. “This scene wasn’t happening to me; it was happening for me,” says Grey in her book. When new actors ask Grey about filming a sex scene, she says she tells them to “just turn yourself on.” She encourages them to place themselves in a position of power.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Star Jennifer Grey Suspected Matthew Broderick Cheated on Her With Helen Hunt