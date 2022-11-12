Jennifer Hudson Shares What She’s Learned About Her Body 8 Years After Her Weight Watchers Campaign

Jennifer Hudson rose to fame in 2004 when she appeared on the third season of American Idol, and quite a few fans thought she would win. That may not have happened. But it certainly didn’t mean the singer’s career was over; she was just getting started.

A natural beauty, Hudson has an amazing voice and has more than proven she is a strong woman with all that she’s experienced over the years. Despite being open about the fact that she has always been comfortable with her body, the award winner wanted to lose some weight.

Hudson shares what she learned about her body eight years after her Weight Watchers campaign.

How long did Jennifer Hudson partner with Weight Watchers?

Everyone has heard of Weight Watchers. According to BET, Hudson partnered with the company for four years, having been an ambassador from 2010-14. The talented beauty lost 80 pounds on the program and has maintained the loss ever since.

Hudson went from a size 16 to a size 6, and one of the things that makes her so relatable is just how open she is. Good Housekeeping can report that she doesn’t do anything drastic, such as cutting out entire food groups. Instead, she just watches what she eats:

“I’m very careful and cautious of what I’m eating, so I just try to pace those meals throughout the day. Like, okay, eat here, don’t eat here. When it’s early in the morning, I say, okay, I would’ve been asleep … so I’m not going to eat. I’m very conscious of what I put in my body.”

According to Yahoo! Finance, no one is sure just how much money she earned during her tenure, however, it was extremely inspirational to see her as the face of the popular weight loss company.

Jennifer Hudson has been watched closely ever since

Hudson is used to being in the public eye for her musical and acting talents. But in the years since her weight loss, she’s been watched closely for her body. Many people who lose extreme amounts of weight like Hudson did tend to gain it back. But the singer has managed to keep the pounds off.

She is in an industry where people, especially women, are often criticized for their appearance. But the ever-cool Hudson doesn’t let that get to her. Does she feel pressured to look perfect? Absolutely not, according to Glamour.

Jennifer Hudson at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

While she may have felt that way in the past, these days Hudson says, “Don’t tell me how I need to feel in my body. Let me ask for that. Would I have said that 10 years ago? Probably not. I’m 41, I’m content with the way I am.” Good for her!

She is not the only celebrity spokesperson

Fans loved seeing Hudson partner with the weight loss company, and she certainly is not the only famous person to do so. Health Digest reports that Weight Watchers has partnered with celebrities since 1983.

Actor Lynn Redgrave was the first celebrity spokesperson almost 40 years ago. Decades later, singer and fashion designer Jessica Simpson joined forces with the company to lose her pregnancy weight.

Jessica Simpson Wears Sexy Black Dress for Weight Watchers Ad–See the Pic! http://t.co/3gt2e29FXO — E! News (@enews) February 8, 2014

Jenny McCarthy was a spokesperson after finding success with Weight Watchers to lose her baby weight. Comedian Tina Fey was the face of the brand as well. It doesn’t stop there.

Ciara was an ambassador for the company after losing 65 pounds, and DJ Khaled had his turn in 2018 after losing more than 40 pounds.

After many failed weight loss programs, James Corden became one of the most recent spokespeople, telling fans, “I’m fed up with the way I look, I’m fed up with being unhealthy, and this is it.”

It looks like even celebrities know that the program works, and we’ve enjoyed seeing their success.

RELATED: Daphne Oz Is WW’s Newest Celebrity Ambassador