Jennifer Hudson and Tyler Perry Part of Whitney Houston’s Estate Foundation

Whitney Houston’s estate has been working nonstop at preserving and expanding The Bodyguard star’s legacy. In addition to new musical projects and a forthcoming authorized biopic and Broadway musical, there’s a major campaign leading up to what would have been her 60th birthday slated for 2023. Now, the estate has announced a new charitable foundation. Tyler Perry and Jennifer Hudson, two of Houston’s friends in the business, are co-chairing an upcoming event.

Jennifer Hudson and Tyler Perry to co-chair on new Whitney Houston estate foundation

Showbiz 411 reports that Houston’s sister-in-law and estate executor Pat Houston has launched a new Whitney Houston Legacy Foundation. The original was launched in 2020 by Pat. As an official kick-off, the foundation will host a special gala in Atlanta on August 9th, which would have been the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” singer’s 59th birthday. The gala event is co-chaired by Perry and Hudson. Cece Winans, Houston’s best friend and goddaughter to Houston’s late daughter Bobbi Kristina, will perform at the gala.

The August 9 event is raising money for the Trinity Girls Network, which was founded in 2016 by Jacqueline Mohair. According to the organization’s Instagram account, Trinity Girls Network is a 501c3 organization that empowers young ladies and girls with opportunities through education and leadership.

Per the report, the Legacy Foundation is considering the gala a “soft” opening of the foundation launch. There are plans to have a bigger gala next year in honor of Houston’s 60th birthday.

Houston’s first foray into charity began early in her career. The Whitney Houston Foundation for Children was established in 1989. In its run, the foundation helped sick and homeless children, worked toward preventing child abuse, focused on literacy, built inner city parks and playgrounds, and provided college scholarships.

Whitney Houston’s first authorized biopic will be released this year

Amid the foundation launch, the estate is gearing up for Houston’s first authorized biopic, slated for release Christmas 2022. Naomi Ackie stars as Houston, with Moonlight star Ashton Sanders as Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown.

On selecting Ackie, Houston’s longtime mentor Clive Davis told USA Today in an interview: “We were very impressed that Whitney’s persona was being captured. The (singing) voice, of course, will be Whitney’s. When it came to Whitney, we just didn’t think anyone could capture her vocal genius, so it will be the Whitney voice in the film.”

A subsequent Broadway musical based on the biopic is also in the works. The estate has teamed up with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child producer Sonia Friedman to put the musical together.

There’s a slew of other projects the estate is currently managing in Whitney Houston’s name and likeness

While fans anticipate the biopic, there are other treats they can enjoy from the estate. Her debut and sophomore albums have been re-released with special edition vinyl for fans to consume. There’s also a doll line in select Target stores, merchandise, and even a MAC Cosmetics line scheduled to be released.

