Jennifer Lawrence Auditioned for ‘Winter’s Bone’ Again After They Turned Her Down

Jennifer Lawrence is best known for her role in The Hunger Games. Over the years, she has starred in various movies that helped turn her into the big Hollywood star she is today. The one that first brought her into the limelight was Winter’s Bone.

Winter’s Bone gave Lawrence plenty of critical praise. However, she did not land the role of the main character easily. She failed the casting process the first time but scored another chance to audition.

Jennifer Lawrence played the lead in ‘Winter’s Bone’

Winter’s Bone is a mystery drama from 2010 that is an adaptation of the book of the same name. The story takes place in a rural area in the Ozark mountains, and it focuses on a family of four. The mother has a mental illness, so the oldest daughter has to care for everyone.

The oldest child is named Ree, and she teaches her siblings survival skills. In the meantime, the father is missing. As a result, the family faces the threat of losing their house if he fails to show up to court. The casting includes Lawrence as the lead role.

Jennifer Lawrence played the 17-year-old Ree, who tries to find her missing father. Her character believes her father is dead but needs to find proof to avoid an eviction. The film served as Lawrence’s big break, leading to her becoming a household name.

Critics applauded Lawrence for her performance as a teen trying to protect her home. The actor received an Academy Award nomination for the movie. The critical response helped her land roles in other big projects, but she almost didn’t get the chance.

Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for the movie twice

There was a possibility that the Winter’s Bone director would not have cast Jennifer Lawrence to play Ree. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor auditioned for the movie but got turned down. However, she did not give up.

“When Winter’s Bone turned me down, they were doing LA casting that I went to, and then they were like, ‘no thank you.’ Then, they opened up casting in New York, and I flew to New York and just kind of re-entered like a stranger,” Lawrence explained.

While Lawrence took that second chance, there was the question if the casting director recognized her. They likely knew she auditioned for them before, but “maybe they were just scared at that point.” Another actor with Lawrence did not think there was any harm in another audition.

Other stars at the table wonder if it is great for an actor to show such an interest. The casting director might have taken Lawrence’s ambition into account. They must have seen that she was suitable for the role, and the decision paid off.

Lawrence’s preparation for the film

Of course, other factors got Jennifer Lawrence the part besides her interest. The star mentioned how the producers turned her down because of her good looks. Therefore, she made sure she appeared unkempt and had poor hygiene.

When Lawrence went to the New York audition, she wore no makeup. Additionally, she had not washed her hair for days. Lawrence may not have looked her best, but the director thought she was a good fit. However, not washing her hair was not the worst thing she did for the movie.

Lawrence once mentioned what she had to do to prepare for filming Winter’s Bone. The character skins a squirrel at one point in the movie. Therefore, Lawrence took lessons on how to skin an animal to make a realistic scene. She found the ordeal disgusting but potentially helpful in the future.