Jennifer Lawrence Once Caught Zoe Kravitz off Guard by Going Nude in Front of Her Without Warning

Jennifer Lawrence and Zoe Kravitz haven’t just worked together on films like X-Men: First Class. According to both, they’re also the best of friends.

Although the two formed their bond quickly, Lawrence might have gotten too comfortable around Kravitz too fast.

Jennifer Lawrence considered Zoe Kravitz one of her best friends

Lawrence and Kravitz once developed quite the bond over the years, and in the past they weren’t shy to admit it. In an old interview with MTV News (via Live Journal), Lawrence couldn’t help gush about her X-Men: First Class co-star.

“Zoe Kravitz is… I think… well, she’s my best friend. I don’t know how she feels about me,” Lawrence said.

Kravitz confirmed that the feeling was mutual in the same interview.

“She called me up the other day and goes, ‘Just so you know, I talk about you in interviews all the time. It would be really embarrassing if you don’t talk about me in interviews, too,'” Kravitz added. “I love her.”

Because of their similarities, Kravitz further appreciated Lawrence’s involvement in First Class.

“She was kind of my godsend on this film,” Kravitz said about Lawrewnce. “It was nice to have another girl my age who is so fun and so beautiful.”

Zoe Kravitz was caught off guard when Jennifer Lawrence went naked in front of her without warning

Kravitz asserted that it was always a fun time whenever the two hung out with each other.

“We, together, are like Dumb and Dumberer or like Beavis and Butthead,” Kravitz said. “It’s pretty embarrassing actually. Our IQs go down when we’re together ’cause we’re so stupid. But it was nice. We’d have slumber parties.”

But initially, The Batman star realized that Lawrence was able to get comfortable around her perhaps a bit too fast.

“I’d met her a few times, and she was like, ‘You should come over and we’ll hang out,'” Kravitz once recalled in an interview with Rolling Stone (via Digital Spy).

By the time they met to hang out, Lawrence barely had anything on. Which left Kravitz surprised with how casual Lawrence was about wearing nothing in front of her. But the meeting also deepened their bond.

“So I go over to her apartment, and she opens the door in a towel,” she continued. “She’s like, ‘Come in, sorry, you’re early, I was about to shower’. And she drops her towel and gets in the shower, and starts shaving her legs, totally naked. She was like, ‘Are we here yet? Is this okay?’ And I was like, ‘I guess we’re there!'”

Zoe Kravitz once went to Jennifer Lawrence for advice about starring in the ‘Divergent’ franchise

Kravitz once had a starring role in the incredibly successful Divergent franchise that was based on a series of young adult novels. But before committing to the role, Kravitz went to her best friend Lawrence for advice.

Lawrence followed a similar career trajectory having starred in The Hunger Games series, which was also based on a series of extremely successful books. So Kravitz thought that Lawrence was the perfect person to turn to for some words of wisdom.

“She was just like ‘do it’ and super supportive,” Kravitz once recalled Lawrence telling her in an interview with Collider. “It’s obviously changed her life quite a bit for the best, she’s killin it. It’s crazy I never expected to be in a big franchise film I was surprised when I did X-Men and then Mad Max and now I’m doing this. It’s really crazy for me.”

Kravitz also offered a little insight about how Lawrence’s newfound Hunger Games fame changed the actor.

“Jen has handled it beautifully, she’s the exact same person she was when I first met her. Literally like nothing has changed, a little more anti social sometimes because she leaves her house and people go crazy, but she’s the exact same person,” she said.