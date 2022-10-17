Jennifer Lawrence Explains What It Takes to Become a New Yorker and Why LA Is Still Better Than NYC

Jennifer Lawrence‘s fans and followers know a lot about her. But they might not be aware of the Hollywood celebrity’s deep love for The Big Apple.

The star of The Hunger Games recently opened up on what it means to be a New Yorker and why she still thinks LA is better despite NYC being her current home.

Jennifer Lawrence’s history with the one-and-only New York City

New York City is where it all started for Lawrence. Trying to break into the acting and modeling industries, she visited New York City in 2005 over spring break with her mother.

After just a few days, while standing in the middle of a crowd in Union Square, Lawrence and her mother were approached by a photographer. They exchanged information, and soon after, Lawrence received the call she so desperately wanted.

Her early days in NYC were filled with many modeling gigs as she started to dip her toes into acting. Lawrence’s first on-screen appearance was a promotional commercial for MTV’s My Super Sweet 16.

Lawrence has obviously come a long way since eating at Applebee’s with her mom in Time Square. But she seems to fondly remember the early days of her career and New York City.

Jennifer Lawrence explains what it takes to become a real New Yorker

If they haven’t already seen it, fans of Lawrence will want to check out Vogue‘s interview with the star where she answers a whopping 73 questions on camera.

The Silver Linings Playbook actor shared everything from her favorite wine to her favorite karaoke song. Lawrence also got real on what it means to become a “New Yorker”.

When it comes to the best part of being a New York City resident, Lawrence admitted, for her, it is the city’s energy. When asked for recommendations, the actor untraditionally shared: “Wash your feet when you get home”.

For people who may wonder when someone becomes a real New Yorker, Lawrence revealed that this happens when someone can “speak train” or simply after living here for 10 years, which makes total sense.

Jennifer Lawrence deemed LA better than New York City

Many would think since Lawrence lives in New York City she would automatically side with her residence over LA, but that was not necessarily the case. Lawrence explained that LA is better than NYC “in so many ways” when pressed on the issue.

The movie star added, “You’d have to be a real city rat to wanna live here.” On that note, Lawrence then shared a terrifying story in which “a rat about the size of a tabby cat” confidently perused through the subway.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Hollywood comeback

After a brief hiatus, Lawrence is returning to the big screen, and just about everyone is thrilled about the news. Not too long ago the award-winning actor appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss the past three years and what lies ahead.

When Stephen Colbert, the host of the popular late-night series, asked Lawrence what she has been doing over the past few years, Lawrence half-heartedly joking, said she “just had a ton of sex.” On a more real note, Lawrence shared that she cooked, cleaned, and dealt with the pandemic.

Colbert asked Lawrence if there was anything she learned about herself during this time, and the movie star replied, “I got to feel like I could become part of the world again without … fanfare, literal fanfare.”

Also, during this time, in October 2019, Lawrence married Cooke Maroney, a well-known art gallerist. Since then, the two have welcomed their son, Cy, into the world. Thankfully for her fans, ET has all the details on the exciting life milestone.

Lawrence’s fans can expect to see her in titles like No Hard Feelings and Bad Blood.

