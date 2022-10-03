Jennifer Lawrence Faced Her Ex and Extreme Fame In 1 Intense Moment

There have been a lot of stars in young Hollywood to receive a ton of recognition in a short period of time. However, Jennifer Lawrence’s rise to extreme levels of fame was unique even by Hollywood’s standards. For years, Lawrence graced every magazine cover and was interviewed by all major outlets. She starred in blockbuster films and was adored by critics in Hollywood, racking up accolades and film credits.

Jennifer Lawrence | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence became extremely famous after joining ‘The Hunger Games’ cast

But achieving such extreme levels of fame was certainly an adjustment for Lawrence. Though she’d been acting since she was a teenager, starring in The Hunger Games franchise really catapulted her celebrity status to new heights. Prior to playing Katniss Everdeen, the Kentucky native was more of an indie darling. She was fairly well-known in the entertainment industry, but she was able to have some anonymity in her day-to-day life. That all changed when she became the face of the dystopian film franchise.

The movie star didn’t realize she was famous until she was shopping in Whole Foods

In a conversation with CNN, Lawrence recalled the first time she had to confront her fame. She was grocery shopping at Whole Foods and accidentally caused quite the ruckus. “Literally, the day the movie was released, I had no idea I was famous yet or that anybody had seen the movie,” Lawrence explained. “I don’t think actually I knew the movie came out that day.”

Lawrence may have been unaware of The Hunger Games’ premiere date, but loyal fans were not. Suddenly, she was surrounded by hoards of fans vying for her attention, photo, and autograph. Things got so intense that Whole Foods had to get the authorities involved so that Lawrence could leave the grocery store safely.

Lawrence ran into her ex right after her Whole Foods snafu

“[They] had to call the police, and I had to go down the cargo elevator and I was crying,” Lawrence remembered. To make things even more intense, Lawrence managed to run into her ex at the very moment she was overwhelmed and moved to tears.

“And I saw my ex-boyfriend there and he’s like, ‘How’s your life?’ And I was like, ‘Really bad,'” Lawrence shared. “It was the worst.” Fortunately, Lawrence managed to recover from the overwhelming moment. In recent years, she’s learned to manage her celebrity status and set boundaries for herself. The Passengers actor even took a prolonged break from acting and the public eye.

Lawrence gave Shailene Woodley advice based on her grocery store moment

Still, it seems that Lawrence’s infamous Whole Foods excursion stuck with her. When Shailene Woodley asked the Catching Fire alum for advice on whether she should accept the lead role in Divergent, Lawrence gave her the green light. However, she also told the Endings, Beginnings actor to avoid grocery stores the day her film premiered in theaters.

