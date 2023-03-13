Jennifer Lawrence Gave Josh Hutcherson a Concussion

Jennifer Lawrence has never made it a secret that she had an absolute ball on the sets of The Hunger Games movies. Despite the intense subject matter of the dystopian films, the actors were constantly horsing around when the cameras weren’t rolling. Lawrence loved working with her fellow castmates on the films. In fact, she named Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth as the actors she had the most fun with while on set. But even the three musketeers were bound to have some low moments while filming. One such moment included Lawrence giving Hutcherson a concussion.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson | Mark Davis/Getty Images

What kind of physical training did some members of ‘The Hunger Games’ cast have to undergo?

Any fan of The Hunger Games knows that the films are jam-packed with action. Because of the games, a good chunk of the cast had to undergo an intense amount of physical training in order to prepare. Such training included free running, archery, weightlifting, climbing, combat, yoga, and more. And while things got competitive between the actors while they were in character, they didn’t compete in real-life.

Jennifer Lawrence admits she accidentally gave Josh Hutcherson a concussion

Lawrence may not have been competing with her castmates, but that doesn’t mean things didn’t get messy. While speaking with Den of Geek, Lawrence revealed that she accidentally gave her co-star and good friend, Hutcherson, a concussion. “There’s no competition,” Lawrence stated candidly. “I can shoot a bow and arrow. Josh is faster than me, but I can hit a bullseye with a bow and arrow, so there’s no competition. Plus, I kicked him in the temple one time and gave him a concussion. By accident, but it’s still like, yeah, I did that. I can do that.”

Lawrence also injured herself while training for ‘The Hunger Games’

But Hutcherson was hardly the only one to get hurt during The Hunger Games shoot. While Lawrence didn’t give herself a concussion, she did injure herself while being overzealous in training. While doing wall runs, where she had to sprint at a wall and pull herself up, she neglected to get the proper traction and got the wind knocked out of her. “I had to do 10 before I left for the day, and I was at maybe three or four, nothing even remotely exhausting, and I ran at the wall as hard as I could, and all of a sudden my feet were like ‘meh, no, not gonna do it, gonna stay down here,’” Lawrence recalled. “So I ran at the wall, jumped, and then hit the wall as hard as I possibly could have.”

But even after hurting herself, Lawrence did her best to shake it off. Still, she couldn’t deny that it was a painful experience. “I obviously got winded, was rolling on the ground, and there were all these stunt guys around, so I’m trying to be like [thumbs up] and trying to act like I’m totally cool and not hurt at all,” she recalled. “But obviously, [I] was unbelievably sore.” Clearly, training for The Hunger Games was no easy feat. But at least Lawrence made it out without a concussion.