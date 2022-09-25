Jennifer Lawrence Hopes to Work With Director Ari Aster After Revealing Her Favorite Movie From the Last 5 Years

It is hard to believe that Jennifer Lawrence made her Hollywood debut in 2008 when she took on the big screen as Tiff in Garden Party. Winter’s Bones, Like Crazy, and The Beaver were a few more movie titles the actor appeared in as her resume and reputation grew.

2012 marked a big year for Lawrence as she starred in blockbuster hits like The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook. Landing role after role, Lawrence’s fans enjoyed watching her in titles like American Hustle, Joy, and Red Sparrow. After so much success over the past few years, her presence on sets and Hollywood has been missed.

However, fortunately for the star’s fans, the hiatus is seemingly over. That said, find out which one of Lawrence’s favorite movies is why she hopes to work with Ari Aster in the future.

Jennifer Lawrence’s return to the big screen

Until recently, Jennifer Lawrence’s last appearance on the big screen came in 2019 with the release of X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Her absence was definitely noted by her fans and followers to her critics and reporters. Fortunately, that is now all in the past.

This past year Lawrence sat down with Vanity Fair and opened up about the details and her thought process leading up to taking a break from work. From exhaustion as a result of trying to constantly “people please” to disappointment in the quality of work she was producing, Lawrence recognized that something had to give. As the movie star stated, “I didn’t have a life. I thought I should go get one.”

Justine Polsky, a good friend and co-collaborator of Lawrence’s, shared her perspective on the topic and explained, “The protocol of stardom began to kill her creative spirit, to fuck with her compass. So, she vanished, which was probably the most responsible way to protect her gifts. And sanity.”

Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up premiered in 2021 and marked Lawrence’s return to acting. The well-received comedy film featured stars like Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jonah Hill. Since then, Lawrence has also taken the screen as Lynsey in Causeway. Not to mention, the beloved celebrity has currently been filming for No Hard Feelings and announced another upcoming role that she will be taking on in Bad Blood.

Jennifer Lawrence hopes to work with director Ari Aster after revealing her favorite movie from the last 5 years

Thanks to Vogue, fans and followers of Jennifer Lawrence got their fill of the star when she sat to answer 73 questions. The fun and rapid-fire investigation led to some interesting revelations.

When asked which flick over the past five years has been her favorite, without hesitation, Lawrence responded, “Hereditary.” The horror film that was directed by Ari Aster told the cryptic tale of a grieving family that continues to get haunted.

In the interview, Lawrence also disclosed that Aster is one of the directors she hopes to work with. The star also listed Leos Carax and the Cohen brothers as other dream directors. When asked about the qualities she appreciates most in a director, Lawrence replied, “kindness & openness.”

A closer look at Ari Aster’s impressive directing career

Ari Aster, a New York City native, has become one of the top names in the film industry. His debut came back in 2008 with the release of Herman’s Cure-All Tonic.

Hereditary was his first film released for the big screen, and since then, the talented director worked on Midsommar. Florence Pugh, one of Hollywood’s most beloved faces, was cast as the lead of the 2019 movie.

Looking ahead, Aster’s fans are anticipating the release of his latest film, Disappointment Blvd. Amy Ryan, appraised for her roles in TV series like The Office and Only Murders in the Building, is cast to be front-and-center. Based on Aster’s past of casting strong and talented females, it seems very likely that Lawrence might get her wish.

