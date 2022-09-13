Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth Were ‘Ridiculous Children’ on Set of ‘The Hunger Games’

Making a movie is no easy feat, especially when you’re making one as big as The Hunger Games. With a budget of $78 million, Lionsgate was determined to bring the eponymous, dystopian, novel to life on the big screen. A lot of hard work went into making the film a huge success. And while things could get stressful on set, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth were determined to have a good time.

The main cast of ‘The Hunger Games’ got along famously

Though the cast of The Hunger Games was expansive, Lawrence, Hutcherson, and Hemsworth nabbed three of the biggest role. Their characters, Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, and Gale Hawthorne, comprised the trilogy’s famous love triangle. But while there may have been drama between their characters, there was nothing but love between the co-stars.

Jennifer Lawrence names Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth as the actors she had the most fun with on set

All three actors have been candid about how much they enjoyed working together on The Hunger Games. In a recent interview with Vogue, Lawrence was asked about the most fun she’s ever had with actors on set, and she named her fellow Catching Fire alums. “The most fun I’ve ever had with actors on set is Josh and Liam,“ she shared before looking into the camera and waving. “Hi, boys.”

But what made the set so fun? It seemed that the trio was super playful with one another. Despite the depressing subject matter of The Hunger Games, they were constantly joking around. In an interview with Us Weekly, Hutcherson got candid about the vibe on set.

Hutcherson admits that the trio goofed around a ton

“The truth is, it was literally what everyone saw in all of our interviews together,” The Hunger Games star revealed. “It was all of us being ridiculous children together, horsing around. I don’t know how we got any work done ever. I’m surprised the movies are good.”

But the fun didn’t begin and end with Hutcherson, Lawrence, and Hemsworth. Other members of The Hunger Games cast seemed to have a ball also. In fact, Lenny Kravitz shared that he was surprised by how everyone got along so well and how much he enjoyed working on the film.

Lenny Kravitz recalls the fun he had on set of ‘The Hunger Games’

“Every day was fun,” Kravitz told Collider. “I’m not used to movie sets. This is new for me, so I didn’t know what to expect. I thought there would be divas and drama and actor stuff, but everybody was cool. There was a great feeling on set, every day. We all really liked each other. I asked people on the set, ‘Is this normal?’ From what I heard about acting stuff, this is not normal.”

Clearly, The Hunger Games was a fun set to work on. Considering Lawrence, Hemsworth, and Hutcherson spent four years making the four films, it’s likely for the best that they got along so beautifully.

