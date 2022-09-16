Jennifer Lawrence’s Movies All Share ‘a Pretty Consistent Theme,’ She Says

Academy Award-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence has an expansive career spanning over 15 years. During her time in Hollywood, the 32-year-old has appeared in several major sci-fi franchises, summer blockbusters, and well-loved indie flicks.

Despite her diverse filmography, Lawrence recently admitted that all of her movies share what she believes to be a common theme.

Jennifer Lawrence’s career: from ‘The Hunger Games’ to ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Advice for Hunger Games Prequel Cast: 'Just Have Fun' https://t.co/m64zLl7YbP — People (@people) September 13, 2022

Lawrence first burst onto the scene in 2006 at just 16, per The Hollywood Reporter. Her first major role was on the TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show, in which she played series regular Lauren.

Her breakthrough role came in 2010 thanks to her part in Debra Granik’s independent drama Winter’s Bone. Lawrence earned her first-ever Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Academy Award nominations for portraying Ree Dolly, a poverty-stricken teenage girl living in the Ozark Mountains.

The following year, Lawrence earned worldwide recognition for her role as Mystique in Matthew Vaughn’s superhero flick, X-Men: First Class. A prequel to the well-loved X-Men film series, the film went on to become Lawrence’s top-grossing film at that point. It earned over $350 million at the box office.

From there, Lawrence’s career continued to boom, especially after she was cast in the film adaptation of the popular teen dystopian novel, The Hunger Games. In the movies, Lawrence led the cast as Katniss Everdeen, alongside Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, and Woody Harrelson, per IMBd.

The filmography of Jennifer Lawrence.



To date, Lawrence has earned four Oscar nominations: 'Winter's Bone' (Best Actress), 'American Hustle' (Supporting Actress), 'Joy' (Best Actress) and a Best Actress win for her performance as Tiffany in 2012's 'Silver Linings Playbook.' pic.twitter.com/WwvwUuNxkm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 15, 2022

After lighthearted projects like The Hunger Games and X-Men, Lawrence took on a dramatic role in the critically acclaimed Silver Linings Playbook. She played young widow Tiffany Maxwell, who finds companionship in the troubled Pat Solitano Jr. (Bradley Cooper). Lawrence won her first Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role thanks to her scene-stealing performance. She became the second-youngest woman to take home the prestigious award.

More recently, Lawrence starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Adam McKay’s apocalypse comedy-drama, Don’t Look Up. She’s also taken on several smaller, independent projects, such as Joy and the psychological horror flick Mother!

Jennifer Lawrence says all of her movies have a ‘pretty consistent theme’

While posing for Vogue’s October 2022 cover story, Lawrence talked about all things motherhood, politics, and her impressive career.

Jennifer Lawrence at the premiere of Causeway in Toronto | GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

In this, Lawrence opened up about working on her new movie, Causeway. It follows a U.S. soldier, played by Lawrence, as she returns home after experiencing a traumatic brain injury. The movie marks the first project Lawrence has done with her production company, Excellent Cadaver. It premieres on Apple TV+ on September 10.

Due to the pandemic, the film experienced several production delays. By the time shooting resumed, Lawrence discovered she was pregnant. Because of these factors, shooting Causeway became an emotional and extremely personal experience for the actor.

When asked why she was drawn toward this specific story, Lawrence said, “It’s very personal. I get emotional every time I watch the movie. Not just because of what I said about getting married and stuff. It’s too personal to talk about.” She then added that in one way or another, she is always “revisiting the same ground.”

Even though her filmography might include a wide range of genres and directors, Lawrence admitted to the publication that she thinks her movies all have a “pretty consistent theme.” However, she was somewhat vague about what that theme is.

“I have had a pretty consistent theme in all my movies since I was 18,” said Lawrence. “I’m curious if, now that I’m older and I have a baby, I’ll finally break out of that.”

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Her and Cooke Maroney's Baby Boy https://t.co/Dp0c5abwKr — E! News (@enews) September 6, 2022

What’s next for Lawrence?

It seems like Lawrence hinted at exploring different types of acting roles in the future, at the moment. However, she’s wholly dedicated to being a mother to her newborn son, Cy.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” Lawrence explained to Vogue. “Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere.”

But outside of her parental duties, Lawrence also has some exciting film projects on the horizon. According to IMBd, pre-production is currently underway on the comedy film No Hard Feelings, co-written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky.

Lawrence is also set to appear in Paolo Sorrentino’s film adaptation of the novel Mob Girl. She will additionally star in and produce Luca Guadagnino’s Burial Rites. She’s also set to team up with Adam McKay again for the biographical drama film Bad Blood. She will play Theranos CEO, Elizabeth Holmes.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Said Ex Nicholas Hoult ‘Makes Me Laugh Harder Than Anybody’