Jennifer Lawrence Revealed 1 Acting Tip That Helps Her Out

Though Jennifer Lawrence has been wowing audiences for over a decade, not much is known about her acting technique. Unlike many of her peers, the Oscar winner doesn’t have any formal training and never went to school for acting. Instead, her talent seems to be innate and instinctive. But the actor has built up a number of useful techniques while working on her various projects. So what’s a technique that she often uses when building her colorful characters?

Jennifer Lawrence | Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence explained why she doesn’t take acting classes

Lawrence developed an interest in acting when she was just a kid. When other people were in high school, she was in New York, hoping to jumpstart her career. But rather than enroll herself in a conservatory or take a number of classes, Lawrence seemed content to learn by doing professional work. In fact, the one time she went to an acting coach, she was discouraged from doing traditional training, like going to acting classes.

In an interview with the Courier Journal via AL.com, Lawrence was asked if she ever took acting classes or did school plays. She quickly responded in the negative. “Nope, and that’s what everybody liked so much,” Lawrence shared. “[My acting] was just raw. I went to an acting coach, and he said, ‘Don’t ever go to an acting coach or class. If you go to an acting class, they’re going to make you just act like everybody else.'”

What technique helps the actor out when she’s building her characters?

It seems that not going to typical acting classes was the right choice for Lawrence. Certainly, she is known for having a specific acting style that is unique to her. But just because The Hunger Games alum doesn’t have formal training doesn’t mean she hasn’t adopted specific techniques over the course of her career. While speaking with Ciak Magazine, Lawrence revealed one acting tip that she relies on when she’s approaching characters.

“Sometimes it helps me to think about how another actor would play my character,” Lawrence revealed. “Watching yourself from the outside is an essential key for every actor. I usually think about my character played by a particular person in my everyday life, a man whose name I wouldn’t tell you even if you tortured me.”

Meryl Streep explains how Lawrence’s acting style differs from others

It seems that Lawrence’s peers agree that her approach to acting is particularly raw and gritty. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Meryl Streep (who worked with Lawrence on Don’t Look Up) explained how Lawrence’s approach to the craft differs from others. It seems that the Winter’s Bone actor’s method is far more ephemeral in comparison to some of her fellow actors.

“She is a bold and unselfconscious actress—someone whose gift is alive on her skin and in her being,” Streep revealed about Lawrence’s acting style. “In that, she is different from Leo, for whom the struggle is part of the job, who relishes wrestling with it, and whose work is serious and analytic, and intense. She spins it out of the air in the room. I am sort of in awe of both of them.” Clearly, Lawrence’s acting technique is unique to her. However, nobody can argue that it hasn’t worked out well for her.