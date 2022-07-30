Jennifer Lawrence Said Ex Nicholas Hoult ‘Makes Me Laugh Harder Than Anybody’

It’s not uncommon for co-stars to hit it off on set so well that they end up in an off-camera relationship. Whether it’s a trend or uncanny coincidence, many superhero co-stars have dated in real life over the past decade. Before Jennifer Lawrence married Cooke Maroney, one of her most notable relationships was with her X-Men co-star, Nicholas Hoult. Meeting on a screen test for X Men: First Class in 2010, the two dated on and off for five years. And, at the time, Lawrence spoke highly of her beau.

Actors Nicholas Hoult (L) and Jennifer Lawrence attend a cocktail reception during Amber Lounge Fashion Monaco 2012 at Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel on May 25, 2012 in Monaco, Monaco | Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

When Lawrence accepted a role in 2011’s X-Men: First Class, she didn’t expect to fall in love with the actor portraying Hank / Beast in the film. As Raven / Mystique, her superhuman shapeshifter falls for Hoult’s mutant scientist. Therefore, some of the sparks experienced on the big screen between the two characters may have stemmed from the couple’s real-life love connection.

After the hit film’s debut, the couple continued seeing each other on and off for the next several years. Lawrence and Hoult officially called it quits for good in 2014. Around the same time, the X-Men sequel, X-Men: Days of Future Past, finished filming. Luckily, the breakup did not negatively affect the two stars working together on X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.

Reminiscing on the good times the couple shared

Sharing almost five years together and starring in multiple X-Men films, Lawrence and Hoult were one of the top celebrity couples sharing the spotlight at the time. The two may not have shared the same typical outings Hollywood stars enjoy while dating, but the couple always had a good time together.

E! News covered Lawrence’s comments in a 2012 Elle interview. She said her then-boyfriend was her “favorite person to be around and makes me laugh harder than anybody.” She shared that the two were very comfortable around each other, turning into “two perverted Homer Simpsons” while doing things like watching beach volleyball and eating Cheetos, commenting on the bodies of those on screen. “I never thought we’d have such different opinions on asses,” Lawrence joked.

Hoult and Lawrence supported each other after an amicable breakup

Seeing an ex can be overwhelming for some, but Lawrence and Hoult’s amicable breakup shows that the couple’s friendship outshines their past romance. The split came after Lawrence finished filming Hunger Games, so the young star was forced to look at herself and the next steps she wanted to take with her acting career. “Being 24 was this whole year of, ‘Who am I without these movies? Who am I without this man?'” she confessed to Diane Sawyer in an exclusive ABC News interview.

After Lawrence received the nomination for Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook, Hoult told E! News that he was “very proud” of her and was rooting for her to win the Oscar, which she did. US Weekly covered how Hoult happily fielded questions about his ex’s impressive awards season while on the red carpet following their recent breakup. Even years later, in 2019, when asked about working with Lawrence on the set of Dark Phoenix, Hoult was still very open about working with his ex and talented star. “It’s like going back to school after the summer holidays,” he told Elle. “The reality is there are lots of characters [in the X-Men franchise], so everyone was together for brief periods, but not every day for four months.”

