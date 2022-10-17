Jennifer Lawrence Once Said She Was Mad at Liam Hemsworth for Dissing Their ‘Hunger Games’ Kiss

Jennifer Lawrence once co-starred alongside Liam Hemsworth in the Hunger Games franchise. In the film, the two actors had to do a kiss scene that Hemsworth shared wasn’t exactly ideal.

When Lawrence heard about Hemsworth’s comments about their kiss, she quipped that she was less than pleased by his remarks.

Liam Hemsworth once revealed kissing Jennifer Lawrence was uncomfortable

Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence played love interests in the popular Hunger Games franchise. Lawrence starred as Katniss Everdeen while Hemsworth played Gale Hawthorne. The feelings between their two characters were further explored by the anticipated kiss they shared in one of the movies.

Although it may have looked good on screen, Hemsworth couldn’t help call out his co-star for the uncomfortable intimacy. According to Hemsworth, Lawrence made the scene hard on him by not freshening up her mouth beforehand.

“When you look at it on the outside, it looks like a great picture,” Hemsworth once said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “She’s one of my best friends, I love her. But, if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was so disgusting. Right before the scene, she’d be like, ‘Yeah, I ate tuna’ or ‘I had garlic, and I didn’t brush my teeth.’ And I’d be like, ‘Fantastic, I can’t wait to get in there and taste it!'”

Lawrence would eventually catch wind of Hemsworth’s comments on Fallon. When Access brought up his remarks to Lawrence during an interview with her, she quipped that she didn’t take Hemsworth’s words lightly.

“Thank you for reminding me that I’m mad at Liam,” she once told the publication. “It made news everywhere. Where is he?”

Although Hemsworth made Lawrence sound as though she intentionally ate strong-smelling meals before their kiss, the Oscar-winner asserted it was actually an accident.

“I was never like, ‘Hey Liam, I just ate tuna and garlic on purpose,'” she explained. “I just would happen to eat something. I didn’t change the way I was eating for the kissing, which is different than doing something on purpose. Is it worse?!”

The actor further joked that she’d only make sure her breath was smelling fresh for a handful of A-list celebrities.

“I do that when I’m kissing like Christian Bale or like a real [star] – not when it’s like Josh and Liam,” she said. “For Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, yeah, I’ll brush my teeth. I’ll pop a mint.”

Hemsworth joked that he was bothered by Lawrence’s comments.

“That’s one of the most awful things I’ve ever heard,” he quipped. “One of the most awful things I’ve heard you say.”

Josh Hutcherson felt that kissing Jennifer Lawrence was slobbery

Hutcherson also had an interesting time making out with Lawrence. The young actor played Lawrence’s other love interest, Peeta, in the movies. Peeta and Katniss would also engage in an intimate scene. But this also might not have been as great as it appeared on screen.

“It was very slobbery…It was right after Peeta had been knocked down and it wasn’t looking too good for him,” Hutcherson once told Live With Kelly and Michael (via Just Jared). “So, she was upset, she was crying, and when she was crying there was fluid here [points to area of the face]…and then when we kissed it was just fluid.”

