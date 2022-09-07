Jennifer Lawrence Says ‘It’s So Scary’ to Talk About Son, Cy

Jennifer Lawrence typically keeps her private life private, from her marriage to art gallery director Cooke Maroney, to the birth of the couple’s first child. The actor recently pulled the curtain back a bit and gave some details about her thoughts on motherhood.

Jennifer Lawrence reveals her baby’s name is Cy

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s “Dark Phoenix” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lawrence is Vogue‘s latest cover star, and her fans were excited to hear from the actor after so many months of silence. She and Maroney welcomed their son in February of 2022 but kept all details a secret. On an episode of Ellen, pal Ellen DeGeneres accidentally revealed the gender of the couple’s baby, but that was just about everything the public knew about Lawrence’s son.

During her interview, Lawrence let the interviewer know that she was not going to talk about her son or husband in any detail. However, she did reveal that her baby’s name is Cy, after the postwar American artist Cy Twombley; one of Maroney’s favorites.

Why Jennifer Lawrence thinks motherhood is ‘scary to talk about’

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood,” Lawrence shared in the October cover story. “Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, It wasn’t amazing for me at first, and feel bad.”

“Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away,” the Winter’s Bone actor continued. “So I felt so prepared to be forgiving. I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?“

Lawrence revealed that she did, in fact, fall in love with Cy right away.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she said. “Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss.”

The connection Jennifer Lawrence draws between her work and her son

Lawrence also spoke about the connection she is now drawing between motherhood, childhood, and her work — especially now that she is a mother, herself.

“So many of my films in the past have been about my mother, my childhood,” the actor explained. “I wonder what will happen now that I’ll be witnessing somebody else’s childhood. And I wonder what he’s going to be talking about with his therapist. She wouldn‘t put me down. She kisses me on the mouth. She asked me not to go to college.”

The Hunger Games star continued, “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about. I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, — walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?”

