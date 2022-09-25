Jennifer Lawrence Once Shared That She Never Wanted to Have Kristen Stewart’s Fame

Jennifer Lawrence quickly became one of Hollywood’s most popular actors thanks to several hit movies. But at one point, the actor was against being too famous.

Especially after seeing what happened to Kristen Stewart’s profile thanks to the Twilight franchise.

Jennifer Lawrence didn’t want to be as famous as Kristen Stewart

Jennifer Lawrence | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lawrence was well aware that acting could bring her the kind of attention that many A-listers would have to deal with. But even when she first experienced a certain level of fame, it still caught the Oscar-winner slightly off guard. But the longer she’s spent in the Hollywood industry, the more she’s grown accustomed to her stardom.

“I think at first it was really overwhelming. I was like, ‘Is this gonna be the rest of my life?’ But when I’m releasing a movie, it’s really heavy. And really intense. And I just know it will die down. And people really stop caring. Pretty quickly,” Lawrence once said in an interview with E-News.

When Lawrence was younger, however, there was a cap on how famous she wanted to become.

“I look at Kristen Stewart now and I think, ‘I’d never want to be that famous,'” Lawrence once told Glamour (via Contact Music). “I can’t imagine how I’d feel if all of a sudden my life was pandemonium.”

Although she had her own concerns about fame, she didn’t like it when other actors moaned about the profession.

“I’m doing what I love, and then I get months and months of rest. I have a lot of money for a 21-year-old. I can’t stand it when actors complain,” she said.

Jennifer Lawrence once sent Kristen Stewart an e-mail addressing their fake feud

With Lawrence about to explode even more in Hollywood thanks to The Hunger Games, many started comparing Lawrence to Stewart. This was partially because at the time Stewart was the face of her own multi-billion dollar franchise in Twilight.

Given their similar career paths, Lawrence noted that some saw an opportunity to generate a feud between the two actors. This quickly caught Lawrence’s attention, who later personally wrote Stewart about their fake rivalry.

“I wrote her an e-mail because there was this huge article about ‘Twilight, Hunger Games, feud!’ and we’ve never met before. We’ve never spoken,” Lawrence once told Access. “And there are all these fake quotes from me that were actually hilarious. And some of them were from my ‘pal.’ The sources. It was hilarious. When I was reading it, I was cracking up. And then I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ if she reads this…what if she thinks it’s true?”

Some in the media asserted that Lawrence was trying to take over Stewart’s spot as Hollywood’s top actor. But after Lawrence sent Stewart the e-mail, Stewart reassured the actor that she was unbothered by the gossip. The young actor knew it simply came with the territory of the entertainment industry.

Kristen Stewart or Jennifer Lawrence: Who has the higher net worth?

Lawrence and Stewart have both made significant strides in the Hollywood industry after spearheading their own franchises. Lawrence’s own acting career both during and after Hunger Games has reportedly brought her much good fortune. Celebrity Net Worth asserted that the X-Men star has a current net worth of $160 million.

This is currently higher than Stewart’s own reported net worth, who is allegedly worth $70 million nowadays.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence on the Most ‘Revolting’ Thing She’s Done for a Role