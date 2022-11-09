Jennifer Lawrence Said She Used to ‘Get Stoned’ With Her Co-Stars Before She Was ‘a Mom’

In the past few years, Jennifer Lawrence has gone through quite a few changes. She took a hiatus from acting, disappearing from the public eye. The Oscar winner has since returned to the spotlight to promote her many new projects. In 2019, she got married to art gallery director, Cooke Maroney. But perhaps the most profound shift in Lawrence’s life is that she became a mom. Earlier this year, she and her husband welcomed their first child, a son that they named Cy.

Motherhood has certainly changed things for Lawrence. The Winter’s Bone actor has always wanted children, but she didn’t know what to expect from parenthood. Lawrence credits her friends for telling her that every mom has a different experience. However, no amount of discourse prepared the 32-year-old for the kind of love she experienced with her child.

Jennifer Lawrence | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence gushes about the love she has for her child, Cy

“My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” Lawrence told Vogue about becoming a mom. “I include my husband in that … The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss.'”

RELATED: ‘The Hunger Games’: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals the Movies ‘Permanently’ Changed Her Body

But being a mom hasn’t just been about Lawrence’s heart expanding. She’s also had to rethink some of her old habits since becoming a parent. For example, the way she decompresses with her fellow co-stars has changed since she had her child. Back when she was filming The Hunger Games movies, she and her co-stars, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth would use alcohol and weed to unwind after a movie premiere or press event.

The actor got stoned with her castmates from ‘The Hunger Games’ before becoming a mom

“So the boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned,” Lawrence shared with the New York Times. “My mother-in-law’s going to love this. I don’t do it anymore, I’m a mom!” While Lawrence’s mother-in-law may be shocked by her revelation, fans of the Don’t Look Up actor probably aren’t. Lawrence got along famously with both Hemsworth and Hutcherson and the trio was often horsing around on and off set.

RELATED: ‘The Hunger Games’: Liam Hemsworth Called Kissing Jennifer Lawrence ‘Uncomfortable’

Lawrence loves working with Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth

In fact, Lawrence named her Catching Fire co-stars as the actors that she had the most fun with whilst on set. “The most fun I’ve ever had with actors on set is Josh and Liam,“ she told Vogue before looking into the camera and waving. “Hi, boys.” Having a child likely changed some of the activities that Lawrence participates in. However, it seems like the actor is more than content with the tradeoff.