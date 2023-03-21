Jennifer Lawrence Wanted to Hide Her Oscar from Guests; Why?

Jennifer Lawrence has had quite the career. From leading blockbuster films to her four Oscar nominations, the actor is one of the clear standouts in her generation. While stacking her resume, the Kentucky native has received a fair amount of awards and accolades for her distinctive work. She even managed to win a coveted Oscar early on in her career. But as proud as she was of her accomplishment, she admits that she wanted to hide the golden statue from sight.

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence | Emma McIntyre/WireImage

When did Jennifer Lawrence win her Oscar?

Back in 2012, Lawrence won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading role. Her work in Silver Linings Playbook led her to become the second youngest winner of that award of all time. Two years prior to her win, the mom of one had also been nominated for her work in Winter’s Bone. Lawrence has shared that she wasn’t expecting to win the award. She admitted to being overwhelmed when giving her speech, especially since she’d had an unfortunate tumble on her way up the stairs to accept her award.

Why the actor wanted to hide her award from guests

While Lawrence was honored to receive the award, she wasn’t keen on showing it off. In fact, in an interview with Ciak Magazine, she admitted that she actually wanted to hide her Oscar from guests. She didn’t want people who visited her home to be bombarded with the award. However, her mom thought differently, so the award found a home in her parents’ house.

“It is at my mom’s!” Lawrence shared about her Oscar. “I wanted to hide it, but she said we had to show it off, keep it in plain sight. I didn’t agree because every time somebody came over, it just seemed like I wanted them to see it. So we compromised: the Oscar is at my parents’ house. They keep it on the piano.”

Lawrence lost her Oscar before it found a home at her parents’ house

It’s probably for the best that Lawrence’s parents have held on to her award for safekeeping. This is especially true since she once misplaced the award a year after she won it. Back in 2013, the Don’t Look Up alum spoke to AccionCine Magazine and was asked where her Oscar was. In the aforementioned interview, Lawrence revealed that she wasn’t quite sure where her golden statue was. “I don’t know where it is,” Lawrence revealed. “I think it might be in Kentucky. I hope it’s in Kentucky. If not, it’s gone. I don’t have it.”

Fortunately, the Oscar has since been recovered. It’s certainly interesting that Lawrence doesn’t have access to it. But one thing that Lawrence does keep in her home is her bow and arrow from her time in The Hunger Games movies. The actor admits that she’s actually a pretty good shot in real life, having trained with an archery coach for years. So it’s probably for the best if guests mind their p’s and q’s when they’re in Lawrence’s home.