Jennifer Lawrence ‘Wanted to Marry’ Husband Cooke Maroney the Moment She Met Him: ‘He’s My Best Friend’

For years, Jennifer Lawrence has talked about wanting to start a family. Even in her 20s, The Hunger Games actor was expressing the desire to become a mom. However, she wasn’t actually thinking about becoming a wife before she met her now husband, Cooke Maroney. However, once she met the art gallery director, she knew without a doubt that he was the one. But did Maroney share Lawrence’s sentiments immediately, or did he experience more of a slow burn?

How did Jennifer Lawrence meet her husband, Cooke Maroney?

Maroney and Lawrence first connected back in 2018. A mutual friend of the couple decided to play cupid and connect them. According to the Don’t Look Up actor, the sparks flew immediately, and Lawrence started picturing a long-term future with Maroney. While on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast, Lawrence revealed that she knew right away that she wanted to go all in with Maroney. Almost immediately, she started envisioning herself being married to him.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’ ” Lawrence shared about where she was mentally before meeting her husband. “I just met Cooke, and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.”

Lawrence and Maroney got engaged shortly after they began dating

Maroney and Lawrence certainly seemed to be on the same page. Neither felt that the other was moving too fast, and after less than a year of dating, the art dealer popped the question. And while the timeline may seem speedy to some, the Catching Fire alum felt that it was a very easy decision. While on the podcast, she joked about how easy it was to say yes to Maroney’s proposal.

“He’s my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever,” Lawrence quipped. “And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favorite person on the planet, and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’ So I wanted to take that offer.”

The couple recently welcomed their first child

The couple seemed to spend a few years enjoying life as a couple. However, it wasn’t long before they decided to expand their family. Earlier this year, they welcomed their first child, a son named Cy. In an interview with Vogue, Lawrence revealed that her son was named after the postwar American painter, Cy Twombly. Twombly happens to be one of Maroney’s favorite artists. Lawrence has been candid about how transformative becoming a mom has been for her. She has shared that her heart has expanded since welcoming Cy into the world.

Though the couple mostly keeps their relationship under wraps, it seems that they are enjoying married life. Perhaps the old adage really is true: “When you know, you know.”