Jennifer Lawrence Once Worried Fame Might Turn Her Into a Weirdo Before She Met Jodie Foster

Jennifer Lawrence became one of the biggest names in Hollywood due to starring in a series of blockbusters and acclaimed movies. But she was concerned her newfound fame might change her for the worst after her experiences with the film industry.

However, Jodie Foster showed Lawrence that maybe she wouldn’t lose herself in the future.

Jennifer Lawrence once felt angry because of her fame

For many actors, being famous isn’t everything that it’s cracked up to be. And for Lawrence, fame might also be the one aspect of acting that she doesn’t enjoy. One of the reasons she briefly considered turning down The Hunger Games was because she didn’t want her life changing too much. The potential fame that could’ve come with a mega-franchise was seen as a huge negative for her.

”I look at Kristen Stewart now and I think, ‘I’d never want to be that famous,'” Stewart once told Glamour (via Contact Music). ”I can’t imagine how I’d feel if all of a sudden my life was pandemonium.”

But because of Hunger Games and other projects, her stardom did reach comparable Stewart-levels of fame. And at one point, Lawrence confided that she wasn’t handling the attention all that well.

“I didn’t really realize how angry and distorted I felt for, like, probably a solid three years,”

she once told Glamour in a separate interview.

Lawrence would assert that she learned how to deal with her fame as time went on. Still, the Oscar-winner offered a solution to the invasion of privacy fame often attracts.

“I think that [celebs] should be allowed time off,” Lawrence said. “Like, ‘Oh, it’s my three months off. You can’t photograph me.’ Then I wouldn’t have a new headline out today that I wore the same jeans three days in a row.”

Jennifer Lawrence worried fame might turn her into a weirdo before she met Jodie Foster

In addition to a loss of privacy, Lawrence once feared that being too famous might change her internally. It didn’t help that some of her experiences in the industry led her to believe that becoming different was inevitable in Hollywood.

“I’ve met so many weirdos,” Lawrence once explained to Stella (via Contact Music). “So many famous people who’ve gone off the deep end, I was getting worried. Thinking, ‘Will I be the same?'”

It was fellow actor Jodie Foster who convinced Lawrence that she wouldn’t end up the same way other celebrities did.

“Jodie gave me hope because she’s not only sweet and nice and great, she’s also the most normal and down-to-Earth person. It’s like she has no idea that she’s famous. I remember looking at her thinking, ‘Thank God! It can happen,'” Lawrence recalled.

Jennifer Lawrence likes that Jodie Foster tells her what she’s doing wrong

Foster and Lawrence first worked alongside each other in the 2011 movie The Beaver. Foster directed the feature as well as starred in it, acting alongside other notable stars like Mel Gibson and Anton Yelchin.

Working with Foster as a director was a different experience than Lawrence had with other films at the time. Because Foster was a fellow famous actor, Lawrence explained that the Taxi Driver star wasn’t afraid to speak her mind about Lawrence’s acting.

“What I like about working with an actress as a director is that she’s not afraid of actors,” she once told Total Film (via Entertainment. ie). “People tip-toe around actors like they are emotional land mines, which is probably right, but I find that annoying because I want someone to tell me what I’m doing wrong… She was very blunt. She would just be like, ‘Talk louder. Do this’. I like that a lot.”