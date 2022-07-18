Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wed: What Other Stars Tied the Knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel?

Jennifer Lopez surprised fans when she revealed via her “On the J.Lo” website that she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16. The couple first began their love affair in 2002 and reunited in April 2021. Instead of a glitzy ceremony and reception, the couple chose to keep their nuptials intimate, flying to Sin City to make their relationship official. Lopez and Affleck married at A Little White Wedding Chapel. What other stars have tied the knot there?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Rich Fury/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez said her ceremony with Ben Affleck was ‘the best possible wedding we could have imagined’

Lopez confirmed details of the wedding via a newsletter, reported CNN.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez wrote.

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes and let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show that cost extra, and he was in bed).

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

Who else married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp/Getty Images

A Little White Wedding Chapel has been a favorite of celebrities since the chapel opened its doors in the 1950s.

After securing a marriage license, the space has several options for tying the knot.

According to the chapel’s website, guests can choose between five decorated indoor rooms. These include Little White, L’Amour, Crystal, Promises, and Green Room).

There is also a gazebo for those who want to be married outdoors. An option to remain in your car is available at their Tunnel of Love Drive Thru.

The list of celebrities that have passed through the chapel’s doors to tie the knot is long.

These include Britney Spears and Jason Alexander (January 3, 2004), Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward (January 29, 1958), Bruce Willis and Demi Moore (November 21, 1987), Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow (July 19, 1966), Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon (October 6, 2007), and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (May 1, 2019).

Also passing through the chapel’s doors were silver screen star Mickey Rooney (for two of his eight weddings) and singers Steve Lawrence and Edie Gorme (for their wedding and renewal).

Jennifer Lopez legally changed her name after her wedding to Ben Affleck

Lopez also noted that she legally changed her name in her wedding announcement.

After she confirmed her and Affleck’s Vegas wedding in her newsletter Sunday, ending the letter with a new name: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez and Affleck first met in December 2001 on the set of the rom-com Gigli.

By November 2002, the two became engaged but postponed their scheduled Sept. 2003 wedding due to excessive media attention.

The couple called off their engagement in Jan. 2004.

By June of that same year, Lopez married Marc Anthony. The couple was wed for 10 years and share two children, Max and Emme.

Lopez and Anthony’s relationship ended two years later. The entertainer became engaged to Alex Rodriguez in 2019.

Affleck began dating Jennifer Garner in 2004, and they tied the knot in 2005. By 2018 Affleck and Garner had divorced. Together they co-parent Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

