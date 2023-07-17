Jennifer Lopez and Tom Cruise made an unexpected pairing at the MTV Awards when the two performed together.

Jennifer Lopez and Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise have never collaborated on a feature together. But the two did team up to give an unforgettable performance at an awards ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez described what it was like working with Tom Cruise

Cruise decided to do a duet with Lopez at the 2010 MTV movie awards dressed as his Tropic Thunder character Les Grossman. The opportunity came when the iconic network approached Cruise with an opportunity to host the awards ceremony. But since he couldn’t, he offfered an alternative.

“How it came about was, MTV came to me and they wanted me to host the show, and I just didn’t have time because we were working on the film, so I said, ‘How bout I do Les Grossman,’” Cruise recalled to Radar Online. “How about Less Grossman produces the show for you?’”

MTV News agreed, which resulted in the dance sequence. Seeing as this was Lopez’s first time working with Cruise, she had nothing but kind words for her dance partner. And even discovered they had a few things in common in terms of work ethic.

“Working with Tom was amazing,” Lopez once told Extra (via Us Weekly). “I’m such a hard worker, and I’m kind of intense about my job. It’s great to work with someone who is just as intense and passionate and crazy about getting everything right.”

In order to present at the ceremony, Lopez told Cruise the two popular songs they’d be doing at the time. Which Cruise would agree to.

“I said OK, we’d do a little mash-up of [Ludacris’ Get Back and Lopez’s Get Right],” Lopez recalled. “I come out and sing a little and then we dance together. But [I told him] you have to learn this cane dance that I do in the video.”

Perhaps what truly impressed Lopez was Cruise’s ability to adapt to a musical number even she found intimidating.

“That is one of the hardest routines. But he did it,” she said. “He really, really did it. And he did a great job! I was really proud of him.”

Jennifer Lopez was saddened when Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise divorced

Like many in the industry, Lopez was both surprised and heartbroken when Cruise and ex-wife Katie Holmes divorced.

“I heard about it when I was in South America and I was stunned,” she once said according to E News.

As someone who had gone through her own heartaches in past relationships, Lopez seemed to understand Cruise’s and Holmes’ feelings. And the potential impact their split had on their families.

“You know I just wish them peace in their decision. And really for Suri and their other children as well, because you become such a family. It’s not just Suri, it’s Connor and Isabella and everybody; you all become a family,” she said. “And when that breaks apart, nobody wins; everybody’s heartbroken in some way. And I just wish them peace.”

Leah Remini once claimed that Jennifer Lopez was invited by Tom Cruise to join Scientology

Remini and Lopez had been good friends for years. Because of this, she claimed that she knew Lopez was being sought after to join Scientology, a religion that Cruise also followed. But Remini asserted that Lopez made the decision on her own not to join the organization, and she had little influence on the artist’s decision.

“Jennifer is a very strong-minded female, and is a seeker of spirituality. She’s Catholic—always has been—and her father is a very indoctrinated Scientologist, and has been for quite a long time. He’s achieved the confidential levels of Scientology. But Jennifer makes her own decisions,” Remini once told Daily Beast.