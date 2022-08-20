Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Want Her Daughter in Her Music Video for ‘Limitless’

Jennifer Lopez often talks about how much she loves her children, Emme and Max. Although Lopez cares for her children, she reveals she didn’t want her daughter Emme to be in one of her music videos.

Jennifer Lopez was proud of her daughter’s Super Bowl performance

Lopez says she was proud when she saw her daughter singing at the Super Bowl. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, she describes the moment as “exhilarating,” saying it “filled her up.”

When asked if Emme has always been a performer, Lopez says her daughter is “quiet.” Max tends to be very vocal and rambunctious, while Emme is more of a thinker, according to Lopez.

“My son is very loud and rambunctious and full of energy and Emme is the opposite,” Lopez tells Winfrey. “She’s the yin to his yang. But she feels very comfortable performing and singing onstage.”

Lopez says she didn’t know about Emme’s talent. She always thought her daughter was very shy. However, she became aware of Emme’s artistic ability when she was casting for the role of a little girl in her music video “Limitless.”

Jennifer Lopez didn’t want her daughter in her music video

Lopez’s daughter was interested in starring in the music video. However, Lopez wasn’t comfortable with this. Although Emme wanted to be in the video, Lopez continued with her casting call.

Lopez said she didn’t want her daughter to be in the video because she didn’t want her children to be in the entertainment industry. “I never thought about putting them in the business or to work or anything,” Lopez explains to Winfrey. “I just didn’t want that for them. Because I’ve worked with a lot of kids and it’s a lot. It’s a lot of pressure.”

Lopez also discouraged her daughter from being in the video because of the long hours. She says her fiancé at the time, Alex Rodriguez, suggested that she put Emme in the video. Lopez said she didn’t think it was a good idea. Her friend Benny Medina came to her and also suggested that she change her mind and let Emme do the video.

“I was like, ‘You guys, I don’t want to put her [in the video]. I don’t want her working,’” says Lopez. “It’s a lot, and I’m directing for the first time, and what if I have to tell her something? I don’t want that.” Lopez eventually agreed but told her daughter that if she did the video she had to see the job all the way through.

Jennifer Lopez was surprised by her daughter’s performance

For the video, Emme had to act and sing. Her character was supposed to represent the little girl inside every woman. Lopez says they did the first take all the way through. “She was a natural,” marvels Lopez.

Lopez couldn’t help but cry when she saw her daughter’s performance. Her staff also cried. “Everyone on my team has been with me for 20 years,” says Lopez. “They all saw when [my children] were born. We’re all looking at her; we’re all with tears in our eyes. That’s when I knew she had it and she could do whatever she wanted with it.”

