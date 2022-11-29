Jennifer Lopez Felt Like She Was ‘Going to Die’ After Her Ben Affleck Break Up

It’s been said that “the course of true love never did run smooth,” and it seems that Jennifer Lopez wholeheartedly agrees with Shakespeare’s sentiments. Jenny from the block is opening up about her path to true love with her now-husband, Ben Affleck. The pair rekindled their love story after 20 years, and seem to be enjoying their life as newlyweds. And while J.Lo is grateful to have gotten her happy ending, she isn’t shy about sharing some of the difficulties she’s experienced up until now.

When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first start dating?

Lopez and Affleck first went public with their romance back in 2002. As both of them were in the midst of successful careers, they gained no small amount of attention in the media. Earning the name “Bennifer” they made plenty of public appearances together and occasionally gushed about each other. After a seemingly whirlwind romance, the pair announced their engagement and set a wedding date for September 2003.

J.Lo felt like she was going to die after the pair decided to break up

But things seemed to get rocky not too long after the couple shared news of their engagement. Rumors began swirling that Lopez and Affleck were having problems when they postponed their wedding. Eventually, in 2004, the pair seemed to split for good, and news of their break up was pretty unavoidable.

It seems the split was particularly challenging for Lopez to endure. While speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the On the 6 artist got candid about how hurt she was after she and Affleck decided to break up. “It was so painful after we broke up,” Lopez, shared. “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die.”

Lopez is now in a seemingly happy marriage with Affleck

Continuing on, Lopez revealed that she struggled with her love life for many years. However, she’s grateful that she and Affleck have found their way back to one another. “It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right,” she shared of her rekindled romance. “But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most ‘would never happen in Hollywood’ ending.”

Lopez’s new album ‘This Is Me…Now’ details her new life with her husband, Affleck

Lopez is so inspired by her rekindled romance with the Gone Girl alum that it has spilled over into her professional work. She recently announced a new album, This Is Me…Now, which is a nod to her third studio album, This Is Me…Then. The new album will also feature another song dedicated to her now husband called “Dear Ben Pt. II.”

“20 years ago, I fell in love with the love of my life, and I was working on an album, and it was called This Is Me…Then,” Lopez explained in the aforementioned interview. “And it was all about capturing that moment in time. I said now, the most amazing, incredible, unbelievable thing has happened, and the reason we’re here is because I want to capture this moment in time. Because it is even better than the first time.”

Clearly, Lopez’s relationship with Affleck means a great deal to her. Considering how difficult the break up was for her the first time around, we hope things work out the way she wants them to.