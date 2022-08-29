Jennifer Lopez Says She Felt Like She Was ‘Hit by a Truck’ After the Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez reached a high point in her career when she performed at the Super Bowl in 2020. Although she was grateful for the opportunity, Lopez says she was drained after the experience. Here’s what J.Lo said about feeling like she was “hit by a truck.”

Jennifer Lopez wanted to send a message during the Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lopez says her Super Bowl performance was not only for herself but also young girls and women all over the world. She chose to sing “Let’s Get Loud” at the end of her performance. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, she explains the message she wanted to send and why that song was so important to her.

“I knew I wanted to put forth a message because I knew who I was representing,” says Lopez. “I knew I was representing not just myself but women, Latinos, and everybody, and all humans. The message that was very clear to me that needed to be said was, ‘Be proud of who you are and don’t ever be afraid to use your voice and get loud in the face of injustice or anything that you don’t agree with.’”

Jennifer Lopez felt like she was ‘hit by a truck’ after the Super Bowl

Although Lopez was thankful for the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl, she admits she didn’t feel like herself after the event was over. During her Oprah interview, Lopez talks about that time in her life.

“After the Super Bowl I was in pretty good shape, but I was also exhausted,” says Lopez. “And I took a little time, and I was relaxing.” Lopez says it took a few weeks for her to recharge after her Super Bowl performance. Preparation for the half-time show was physically demanding and it took a toll on her body.

“I felt like I had got hit by a truck after the Super Bowl,” says Lopez. “I think it was because I started working on Hustlers the February before. And I went from Hustlers to the tour to Hustlers coming out, to filming a movie that I just did called Marry Me, to the Super Bowl. It’s non-stop.

Lopez had so many projects going on simultaneously that all she wanted to do was get through the Super Bowl. She says she was exhausted the next day. “I could not move from the bed,” says Lopez. “My legs weren’t working; it was done.”

Jennifer Lopez stopped working out for one month

Lopez is in great shape, but she doesn’t push herself beyond her limits. During an interview with the hosts of The View, she revealed that she once took an entire month off from exercise so she could recover after filming a movie.

Lopez says her movie, The Mother, required her to do intense training. She needed time to relax and reset. However, Lopez admits it was tough to get back into her normal routine.

“I got home and I’m like, ‘I’m going to take the whole month off,’” says Lopez. “And I did; the whole month of December. When we got to January, I was like, ‘I need to start picking it up again.’ And it was hard. It was hard to pick it up again.”

