Jennifer Lopez has been very open about how difficult it was to get through her unexpected break-up with Ben Affleck, who she’d later reunite with decades later.

Jennifer Lopez had nothing but kind words for Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck after the pair came together. But Lopez admitted that she found herself in a very foul mood after being asked a question about the couple that went too far.

Jennifer Lopez didn’t appreciate this question regarding Ben Affleck

Lopez has been very candid about how deeply hurt she was after the abrupt end of her relationship with Affleck. It wasn’t the first time the actor experienced a break-up, but she confided her split from Affleck was perhaps especially painful.

“It was so painful after we broke up,” she recalled to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die.”

Both Lopez and Affleck would move on from each other after finding new partners. Affleck would fall for Jennifer Garner, who he’d met on the set of Pearl Harbor. Meanwhile, Lopez would get into a relationship with longtime friend Marc Anthony. The pair would marry four months after her engagement with Affleck was called off. Affleck married Garner, with the two quickly starting their family afterwards.

When Affleck and Garner enjoyed welcoming their first born into their family, Lopez hadn’t conceived her twins yet with ex-husband Anthony. In a resurfaced interview with Elle (via People), Lopez was asked about Affleck and Garner’s marriage and family.

“I hope that they’re happy. You know, it’s a beautiful thing. There are no hard feelings,” Lopez said.

Still, she admitted later on that the question really got under her skin. Especially since she didn’t have children of her own at the time.

“Yeah, you depressed me,” she told the interviewer.

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show (via Yahoo), Affleck allowed himself to vent a little about the last days of his marriage. The Oscar-winner confided that he knew his relationship with Garner was putting him in a bad place mentally. But he still tried to persevere due to familial obligations, even when the marriage drove him to drink.

“I’d probably still be drinking,” Affleck told Stern. “It’s part of why I started drinking…because I was trapped. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Affleck’s remarks sparked rumors that Lopez was upset by Affleck’s words. She allegedly felt that they risked painting her in a negative light. But Lopez would debunk those rumors in an interview with People.

“This story is simply not true,” Lopez said. “It is not how I feel.”

Jennifer Lopez praised Jennifer Garner after both of their families blended together

After Lopez and Affleck married each other, this meant that their families became considerably bigger. Affleck already shared three children with ex-wife Garner. Lopez also came with a pair of twins she mothered with ex-husband Marc Anthony. In a fairly recent interview with Vogue, Lopez shared that she admired how Garner handled the growing changes among their households.

“[Jennifer Garner] is an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together,” Lopez said.

She also opened up on how all of their children were responding to their expanding families.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she said. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”