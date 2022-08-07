Jennifer Lopez Has Been Writing ‘Inspired’ Music Since Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez (or should we say Jennifer Affleck?) first got engaged to actor Ben Affleck in 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. Nearly 20 years later, the two tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022. In the time since getting hitched with Affleck, J. Lo has been more inspired than ever to write new music.

Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck in July 2022

Lopez and Affleck reconnected in 2021 after nearly two decades apart. The two got married in a quickie late-night ceremony in Las Vegas. She recounted the experience in her newsletter, On the JLo.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she said. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world … all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” she added. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

She’s been writing new music since getting married

J. Lo celebrated her 53rd birthday just a few weeks after the ceremony. She also told People magazine that in the time since getting hitched, her creativity has been flowing. “I’ve been very inspired for the first time in years and writing in a way that I haven’t in a long time,” she said.

The last album she released was 2014’s A.K.A. In the years since then, she’s released one-off singles such as the Cardi B collab “Dinero,” and in 2020, she headlined the Super Bowl halftime show alongside fellow music icon Shakira.

She’s loving married life

For J. Lo, getting married to the love of her life nearly two decades after first getting engaged was the perfect fairytale wedding. But it’s not the ending of anything: she said herself that she feels as though her life is only getting started.

“I am the age I am, but I feel amazing and happier than ever,” she said. “I feel like I’m just at my halftime right now and just getting started.” She reiterated this idea in her 2022 documentary Halftime.

J. Lo went on to describe how Affleck treats her as a wife, and how down-to-earth their relationship actually is.

“He is like, ‘I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no makeup on, just you in your own skin.’ He really appreciates that. And that makes me feel really confident and beautiful,” she said. “Someone can see the essence of who you are and just the skin that you’re in and that I take care of that and that he appreciates that. That makes me feel really beautiful too.”

