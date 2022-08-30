Jennifer Lopez Says Love Inspires Her: ‘It Never Gets Old’

Jennifer Lopez is open about her experiences with love and relationships. Although she’s had relationship challenges, J.Lo says she continues to be inspired by love. Here’s what the singer once said about love never getting old.

Jennifer Lopez says she had to learn how to be alone

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lopez talks about learning to love herself. She says it’s important to take care of yourself so you can take care of others.

She also says after many years she realized she has to be OK on her own before she can be in a healthy relationship. “I feel like right now, I’m good no matter what,” says Lopez.

During a fan Q &A for the Ask Anything Chat, Lopez says she loves to spend time with others, but she also likes to be alone. She cherishes time to engage in self-care. “Even though I love dancing and hanging out and I’m an energetic person, I actually love being home,” says Lopez.

Since Lopez has a hectic schedule, she relishes her downtime. “I love staying home. I work a lot,” says Lopez. “I’m around a lot of people all the time. And to just be home with babies running around and doing nothing, it’s something that I really love to do.” Lopez says she doesn’t have much time for herself. Whenever she can grab time alone, she’s grateful.

Jennifer Lopez is inspired by love

Lopez says she’s inspired by many things. However, the one thing she is inspired by the most is love. “The thing that inspires me more than anything is love,” says Lopez during her Ask Anything Chat. “That’s probably why it’s the title of my album. It’s the most fascinating topic in the world. It never gets old. And I always feel like I’m learning.”

Although love fuels Lopez, she says she has to be careful because she’s a romantic. She says when she was dating Alex Rodriguez, she had to remind herself to slow down because rushing is what led to her getting married so many times.

Lopez says she had to remember there was no rush to get married. “When we first got engaged, I was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to get married in a couple of months!’ Your old thinking comes right back and that hopeless romantic that made me get married three times came rushing back.”

Lopez didn’t think it made sense to rush because she and Rodriguez had the rest of their lives to get married. J.Lo and A-rod ended their engagement early 2021.

It’s great that Lopez still believes in love and marriage even after three divorces and broken engagements. Although she says she’s aware of her tendency to move too fast, she did move pretty fast with Ben Affleck the second time around. They were engaged before, so they had time to get to know each other, but people change. Hopefully, this relationship will work out, and Lopez finds her happily ever after

