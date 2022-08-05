Jennifer Lopez Once Revealed She Wrote One of Her Hit Songs Because She Was Depressed

Jennifer Lopez has written many hit songs in her long and historic career. But she once revealed that one of her hit songs was a response to the depression she experienced thanks to her celebrity.

Jennifer Lopez once explained it was easy to succumb to fame

Jennifer Lopez | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Lopez is well acquainted with the difficulties that overwhelming fame and attention can bring. Many celebrities are able to handle their fame well enough to live stable lives. However, there are some who have a much more difficult time with their stardom than others.

In a 2018 interview with People, the Marry Me actor once discussed how easy it was to succumb to fame.

“You just have to handle it with grace and humility and be grateful for every moment,” she said. “That’s all I can tell you because it’s a tricky thing. You see people succumb to it all the time. You go, ‘Why did this artist kill himself or this one wound up doing this, or this one self-destructed?’ It’s not easy. It’s not for everybody—to be looked at and scrutinized and judged and hailed. Even being hailed is scary. It’s so much stuff, and it’s a lot of energy to deal with.”

Jennifer Lopez once wrote ‘Feeling So Good’ because she was depressed

“Feeling So Good” was the fourth single off of Lopez’s debut studio album On the 6. The song is meant to be an upbeat record, taking Lopez and its listeners back to much simpler times.

“You don’t have a care in the world; it’s sunny outside, you find a $20 bill on the floor, the train is on time, you’re going out with your friends, you’ve been looking forward to it all week, you get out of work early, that outfit you wanted was on sale–all that stuff,” Lopez said in a 1999 interview with the LA Times.

As positive as the record was, the Selena star shared that she wrote the track when she was at a brief low point. She began to feel disillusioned with her fame. But she would soon bounce back when she was reminded her stardom was what she originally wanted.

“I wrote that song because I was feeling depressed at one point when I was making the album. I was regretting how crazy this life is, how unstable. Then one day I woke up and I go, ‘What the hell are you talking about? This is what you always wanted; you get to do what you want, you’re the luckiest girl in the world,’” she said.

How Jennifer Lopez has learned to handle her fame

Lopez has now lived with her fame for decades. Through her experiences and growth, she’s learned how to deal with her celebrity and come to terms with what her fame meant to others.

“I just try to stay super conscious of the fact that I have a responsibility,” Lopez said in another interview with the LA Times. “And it’s not that I don’t have bad days. I’m a human being.”

The Hustlers actor also gave advice to her fellow actors by explaining how she became good at being a celebrity.

“I feel like there is a responsibility when you’re a public person. You can’t get around it. I know we all want to be like, ‘Just want to be me’ and I just want to do this and I just want to do that. And I don’t care what people say or think. But we have to because we care what people say. And so it’s just about being your best self. And I think that’s where I keep my mind,” she added.

