Jennifer Lopez Refused to Hire People With This Zodiac Sign, Says ‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris  

Jennifer Lopez is a fan of astrology, according to Glee star Heather Morris, and there is one zodiac sign the iconic singer, actor, and dancer refuses to work with. Here’s what Morris said about her interaction with Lopez and how she knows the “I’m Real” singer wouldn’t hire this one zodiac sign.

‘Glee’ star Heather Morris worked for Beyoncé and heard horror stories of working for Jennifer Lopez

Before she rose to fame playing Brittany S. Pierce on Glee, Heather Morris was a dancer for years. Her work as a backup dancer led to her landing the role on the hit TV show.

Morris first stepped into the spotlight on season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2006, but she failed to make the top 20. She continued to pursue a dancing career, and got her big break in 2007 when she was chosen as a backup dancer for Beyoncé. She toured with the megastar on The Beyoncé Experience world tour and a mini “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” promotional tour, including performances in 2008 on the American Music Awards, Saturday Night Live, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Morris was taking acting classes and pursuing an acting career when she was asked to teach the choreography for Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” to the Glee actors. She impressed the show creators so much that she landed the role of Brittany. The character was only supposed to have a small background role, but after discovering Morris’ ability to deliver hilarious quips, they carved out a bigger part for Brittany.

While Morris arguably owes her career to Beyoncé, she has heard horror stories of working with another superstar: Jennifer Lopez.

Heather Morris said Jennifer Lopez asked all dancers with this zodiac sign to leave an audition

Glee star Heather Morris opened up about her experience working for Beyoncé on the Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale podcast in an episode titled, “Virgo Big or Go Home w/ Heather Morris.” She also shared a story about Jennifer Lopez, revealing that the “Dance Again” singer allegedly once refused to hire people with a particular zodiac sign.

“Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours – this was years ago,” Morris described. “It was the end of the audition, they had just been through rounds and rounds of cuts, she wasn’t there the entire time. She came in the very last part of it to see the dancers that were left, meet everybody.

Morris continued, “She walks in the room – I wasn’t there, so this is hearsay, OK? – she walks in the room, and she said, ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand? So, a bunch of Virgos raise their hand … she whispered to her assistant, she looked at them and she said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’ And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

Morris also hinted that “multiple people” had told her this story, making her believe it was true. The Glee star is an Aquarius, so she would not have been eliminated based on her zodiac sign had she been present at the audition.

Fans think they know why Jennifer Lopez hates Virgos

In a Reddit thread titled, “J.Lo doesn’t like Virgos?” fans discussed Heather Morris’ revelation about Jennifer Lopez. They think they know why the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer hates one zodiac sign above all others.

“You guys Marc Anthony is a Virgo so it all makes sense now!!!” one fan commented, referencing one of Lopez’s ex-husbands, whom she was married to for 10 years.

Other fans pointed out that Morris’ former employer also belongs to the zodiac sign, and there might be some rivalry between the two megastars. “Beyonce is also a Virgo ?,” wrote one fan, while another said, “Virgos be the competition tho.”

Another fan wrote that Lopez doesn’t like Virgos because they are “too damn perfect (aka like Beyoncé lol) and jlo can’t have that cause she’s a Leo and needs to be the center of attention always.”

