Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Paid Tribute to Ben Affleck With Her Wedding Dress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot. Lopez shared how she paid tribute to the love of her life. It took almost two decades for the couple to find their way back to each other, but they made it. Here’s the sweet way J.Lo honored her new husband.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship timeline

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Pierre Suu/GC Images

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2001 while filming Gigli. Lopez was married to dancer Cris Judd at the time, but they divorced in 2003. Once that relationship ended, Lopez and Affleck started a romance. However, they ended their relationship in 2004. Lopez says all the media attention put strain on their relationship and it became overwhelming.

Lopez then married singer Marc Anthony in 2004. They divorced in 2014. Lopez and Affleck reunited last year, became engaged in April 2022, and married in July 2022.

How Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Ben Affleck with her wedding dress

Lopez mentioned in her newsletter that her wedding dress was “from an old movie.” According to Harper’s Bazaar, fans figured out the dress was from Lopez and Affleck’s 2004 movie, Jersey Girl. Lopez spoke about getting ready for the wedding.

“So, with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie, and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” says Lopez in her newsletter.

Lopez says although she and Affleck were married at a chapel in Las Vegas, she was able to march down the aisle. She was happy with the simple wedding and says she couldn’t imagine a better way to get married.

“They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle,” says Lopez. “But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last.”

The View’s Sunny Hostin knew Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would reunite

Sunny Hostin, one of the co-hosts on The View, says she always knew in her heart that Lopez and Affleck would find their way back to each other. “I was not surprised because Ben is her true love,” says Hostin on The View. “I knew they would get back together; I knew that they were in love. I’ve spoken to her mother, Lupe, about it.”

Hostin says she spoke to Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, about their relationship. “Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love,” says Hostin. “And we all have them. I know that this is going to last forever, and they’re going to live happily ever after. And that’s why she took his last name, and she loves him.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Says She Struggled with Sleeping Alone

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.