Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Thoughts on Jennifer Garner and Co-Parenting, Says It ‘Needs to Be Handled With So Much Care’

Bennifer is back, and it’s not even the early 2000s. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconnected just last year and recently tied the knot. Now the pair are navigating life as newlyweds and managing their blended family. But just how did the celebrities manage to reconnect, and what has been like for Lopez to co-parent with Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Rich Fury/WireImage

How did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck start dating again?

Like many modern romances, Bennifer’s second love story began online. The pair, who were previously engaged nearly two decades ago, had remained friendly since their split. So when Affleck emailed Lopez to tell her that he’d given her a rave review in a magazine profile, they began talking again. Soon, those talks became visits, and the pair were dealing with a full-fledged romance once more.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Roasted by ‘Gone Girl’ Director for Refusing to Wear a Hat

“Obviously, we weren’t trying to go out in public,” Lopez shared with Vogue about her second romance with her husband. “But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

The singer got candid about how her kids have been adjusting since she married Affleck

Those real feelings turned into a real marriage. But becoming Mrs. Affleck hasn’t just affected the Hustlers star. The couple’s children have also had to adjust to the new situation. Affleck has three children from his previous marriage with Garner. Meanwhile, J.Lo shares two children with Marc Anthony. The five children range in age from 10 to 16. In her aforementioned Vogue interview, Lopez got candid on how co-parenting their blended family has been thus far.

RELATED: Ben Affleck Reportedly Told Jennifer Garner About His ‘Spur-of-the-Moment’ Wedding Just Hours Before It Happened

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” Lopez explained. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

Lopez praises her husband’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner

Fortunately, the Jennifers seem to be getting along well. Lopez had nothing but positive things to say about Garner and how she supports her husband. She referred to the 13 Going on 30 star as “an amazing co-parent.” She also revealed that Garner and Affleck “work really well together.”

It seems that Lopez, Garner, and Affleck are all trying to ensure that their children are getting as much support as possible. Blending families isn’t always the easiest thing, but the celebrities are seemingly doing their best to make the transition a smooth one.