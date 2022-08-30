Jennifer Lopez Slams Private Video from Her and Ben Affleck’s Wedding That Was ‘Stolen’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married for the second time during a large celebration in Georgia. J.Lo was thrilled to celebrate with Affleck, but she reportedly wasn’t happy about a private video from the wedding that was “stolen.” Here’s what happened.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck | Pierre Suu/GC Images

Lopez and Affleck were married on August 20. They chose to get married at Affleck’s home in Georgia. The home holds special meaning for the couple because this is the house Affleck purchased in 2003 while the couple was dating, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith told Entertainment Tonight he was moved by Affleck and Lopez’s wedding. He said the ceremony was “one of the most precious moments” he has ever been a part of.

“He’s never been happier,” said Smith about Affleck, according to ET. “I’ve seen that dude be happy, but the pure joy that was radiating from his face was absolutely unforgettable.”

Smith says Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, joined her daughter during one of her wedding songs. “Jennifer Lopez sang a song, and her mom got onstage and was dancing with her… it was just so sweet to see,” says Smith.

Jennifer Lopez’s leaked wedding video

Lopez was angry when she discovered a private video from her wedding to Affleck was leaked. In the video posted on TMZ’s website, Lopez is serenading Affleck. She performed a new song that has yet to be released.

Lopez took to social media to express her anger and disappointment that the video had been released without her permission. She posted a comment about the incident.

“This was taken without permission. Period,” writes Lopez in a social media post shared by fan account @jlow0world. “And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”

Lopez continued by saying she created her fan newsletter, OntheJLo, so that she could share special moments from her private life. She doesn’t want her intimate moments shared before she is ready and especially not without her permission.

“Anything I put out private is OnTheJLo and it’s to share with my fans. Which will do when I am ready to do so. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring. I love you guys.”

Our take

Lopez’s guests were excited to see her marry the love of her life. However, giving the video to the media was a violation of trust. Providing this private video also violated the non-disclosure agreement Lopez asked her guests to sign.

Hopefully, Lopez will find out who leaked the video. In her industry it’s important to know who your real friends are. It’s sad Lopez still has to look over her shoulder and be careful around people in her inner circle.

