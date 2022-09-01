Jennifer Lopez Says Her Wedding Could Have Been a ‘Doozy’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying life as a married couple. After their two weddings, they’re basking in wedded bliss. J.Lo shared some of the most intimate moments from her wedding ceremony. Here’s what she said about preparing for her big day.

Jennifer Lopez says things seemed to go wrong before the wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck | Rich Fury/WireImage

Lopez says a lot went wrong before her wedding was supposed to take place. The weather that week wasn’t great, everyone caught a stomach bug, and a few details needed to be ironed out before the ceremony. She says the wedding weekend could have been a real “doozy.”

“It had rained at sunset every day that week,” writes Lopez in her fan newsletter. “Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday.”

Lopez says there were also a few “unexpected setbacks” that could have derailed things. “Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week. That, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozy of a wedding weekend.”

Jennifer Lopez says she knew everything would work out

Although everything seemed to be going wrong, Lopez says she never doubted that things would come together in the end. She says she was confident that God was watching over her and Affleck. “The truth is, I never had one doubt,” says Lopez. “All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands.”

She says when it was time for her to walk down the aisle, the weather improved, and the chaos settled. “The sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard,” says Lopez. “At long last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life.”

Jennifer Lopez is happy to finally be married to Ben Affleck

Although it took about 20 years for Lopez and Affleck to finally take that trip down the aisle, Lopez says everything worked out the way it was supposed to. In her newsletter, she says everyone has their own path to take, and her love story just looks a little different than other people’s love stories. Either way, she says she is happy she ultimately ended up with the love of her life.

“The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel,” says Lopez in her newsletter. “No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing.”

Lopez says marrying Affleck felt “right” to her, and she is sure this is the person she is supposed to be with. “Nothing ever felt more right to me,” she continues. “And I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Paid Tribute to Ben Affleck With Her Wedding Dress