Jennifer Lopez Wore More than $2 Million Worth of Jewelry at Her Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their union by having two weddings. The first wedding was a simple affair. However, Lopez went all out for her second wedding ceremony. She wore three ornate dresses and topped off her looks with extravagant jewelry. Here’s what we know about the jewels, which are reportedly valued at more than $2 million.

Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas wedding

Lopez’s first wedding was held in July at a chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. She included a sweet nod to Affleck by wearing the wedding dress from their 2004 movie Jersey Girl. She described her special day in her newsletter.

“We did it,” wrote Lopez. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding

Lopez and Affleck held their second wedding in Georgia. The ceremony took place at Affleck’s home. The property has been a special part of the couple’s relationship history, according to Entertainment Tonight. The home was purchased in 2003 when they were dating.

Lopez completed her wedding look with some pricey jewelry. Jeweler Mikimoto announced on their Facebook page that Lopez wore their classic white south sea cultured pearl earrings with diamonds. As of this writing, the stunning earrings retail for $53,000 (there’s a less expensive version, but at the moment, it costs $9,000).

Lopez also wore a pearl and diamond ring from the jeweler. It came with a hefty $39,000 price tag. During the wedding reception, Lopez switched to a pair of pearl-and-diamond stud earrings also designed by Mikimoto, reports People. These stunning earrings reportedly cost $85,000.

Lopez changed her earrings a third time. She chose to wear custom-made diamond earrings by Samer Halimeh. These pear-shaped jewels are worth $2 million, reports Page Six Style.

Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dresses

In celebration of #JenniferLopez (@JLo) and @BenAffleck’s wedding, Ralph Lauren created the bride’s three custom gowns with love, care, and consideration woven into every detail of the silhouettes#JLo pic.twitter.com/nKOKs1aR0G — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) August 23, 2022

Lopez wore three dresses designed by Ralph Lauren. More than 1,000 handkerchiefs and 1,640 feet of fabric were used to make Lopez’s turtleneck gown, according to the designer. The handkerchiefs were attached by hand.

“Jennifer Lopez’s custom handkerchief wedding gown reimagines a turtleneck column dress with the addition of a ruffle hem,” wrote Ralph Lauren on the company’s official Twitter account. “More than 1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 1,640 feet of fabric were cut into ruffles and attached by hand, creating a voluminous, romantic skirt.”

Lopez’s pearl gown was so elaborate that it took 30 people and 700 hours to make it, says Ralph Lauren. “Together, 30 artisans worked for 700 hours to hand-embroider Jennifer Lopez’s chandelier pearl gown with silk tulle, resin-pearl embellishments, and Swarovski crystals that dangle like drops of a delicate chandelier,” wrote the designer on Twitter.

