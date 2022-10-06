Jennifer Tilly Was Surprised to See Jamie Lee Curtis on ‘RHOBH’ Adding, She’s ‘Beautiful in Her Way’

Actor Jennifer Tilly was surprised to see Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis make a guest appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Curtis appeared on RHOBH when she and Kyle Richards filmed Halloween Ends. And Bravo teased that Curtis will make another guest appearance at the RHOBH reunion.

Tilly shared her thoughts about Curtis on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen which is when a virtual fan also wondered what she thought was the chicest thing about Curtis.

Jennifer Tilly thought Jamie Lee Curtis was on ‘RHOBH’ to promote ‘Halloween Ends’

Tilly wondered if Jamie Lee Curtis made the RHOBH appearance to cross-promote Halloween Ends since she filmed with Richards. And while she is connected to Richards through the film, she actually hosted a luncheon to promote her My Hand In Yours charity. WWHL host Andy Cohen reminded Tilly that Curtis was on RHOBH to promote the charity.

“Oh to promote her charity,” Tilly replied. “But I think what’s really chic about her is she’s just growing old naturally. She’s really beautiful in her way and she really doesn’t care.”

Cohen sort of grimaced when Tilly made the comment. “In her own way!” Tilly said seeing Cohen’s reaction. “She doesn’t care what people like you think, Andy!” Tilly added as Cohen continued to cringe.

At this point, Tilly can see that Cohen was trying to turn the remark into something shady and she wasn’t going there. “She is her own person!” Tilly continued as co-guest and friend Sutton Stracke from RHOBH put her head in her hands.

Meanwhile, the WWHL audience sounded stunned. “Don’t turn on me!” Cohen said to the audience. “I was just gonna say, I think if you just stopped after beautiful. In her way … that’s what I was responding to.”

Jamie Lee Curtis has talked about aging with grace and intelligence

Tilly added, “She’s so chic I totally respect the way that she goes out into the world and presents herself,” Tilly said. Cohen agreed.

“Like this is who I am and I’m not gonna pretend to be anybody else,” Tilly continued about Curtis. “And I did a movie with her once, where she pulled my hair. But not in a mean way. And so I love Jamie Lee Curtis. I love her.”

Cohen added, “Me too and I totally got what you were saying.”

In the past, Curtis has discussed aging gracefully, likely what Tilly was referencing in her remark. “This word ‘anti-aging’ has to be struck,” she said at the Radically Reframing Aging Summit (via Today). “I am pro-aging. I want to age with intelligence, and grace, and dignity, and verve, and energy.”

Curtis continued, “I don’t want to hide from it. I’m not denying what I look like, of course, I’ve seen what I look like. I am trying to live in acceptance. If I look in the mirror, it’s harder for me to be in acceptance. I’m more critical. Whereas, if I just don’t look, I’m not so worried about it.”

