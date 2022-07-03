Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar’s Wedding Video Reveals 2 Siblings Were Missing From the Event

Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar married in March 2022. The young couple has spent the last three months setting up their home and sharing photos and videos of their big day with their social media followers. Their most recent share, a highlight video of their wedding on YouTube, showed something that seemed a little off. A couple of Duggar siblings were missing from Hannah and Jeremiah’s wedding day. One no-show is understandable; the other is more interesting.

Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar married just weeks before Josh Duggar’s sentencing

Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah, announced their courtship last year, while news of Josh Duggar’s child pornography arrest dominated family news. Their engagement announcement and wedding also happened with the family scandal looming large in the background. In fact, their wedding took place just weeks before a federal judge sentenced Josh.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann

When Jeremiah and Hannah picked their wedding date, no one knew exactly when Josh would be sentenced. As they readied for their big day, a sentencing date of April 5, just 10 days after Jeremiah and Hannah planned to tie the knot, was announced. A postponement was granted, and Josh’s sentencing was pushed to May 25.

Josh Duggar | Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

The convicted sex offender was unable to attend the family wedding, obviously. While his wife, Anna Duggar, and their seven children participated in the festivities, Josh sat in an Arkansas detention center waiting to learn his face. Josh will likely be missing many more Duggar milestones. On May 25, Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced the former reality TV star to 12 years and seven months behind bars.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson appeared to be no-shows at the event

Josh’s absence at the big event was, obviously, no big surprise. It was the first major occasion thrown by the Duggar family since a jury convicted Josh of possessing and receiving child pornography on December 9. Another sibling and his spouse were a bit more suspiciously absent.

Jeremiah and Hannah recently shared a new highlight reel on their YouTube channel. The video included professional photos taken at the reception. While almost all of Jeremiah’s siblings were accounted for in a large family photo, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson were missing. The duo was not spotted in any other pictures from the event, either. Duggar family followers have largely surmised that they did not attend, but why?

Why did Josiah and Lauren step back from public life?

Josiah and Lauren have opted for a much more private life since Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges. The couple rid their Instagram of all images that featured their daughter, Bella Milagro Duggar. They have also upped the security settings on their account, although they don’t appear to be posting anything new.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Duggar on ‘Counting On’ | TLC via YouTube

Josiah and Lauren have not commented on any recent family news and were not present for Josh Duggar’s trial or sentencing. Lauren, however, was spotted in Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu’s gender reveal video. So, why was the couple a no-show at Jeremiah’s wedding? Some Duggar family followers have theorized that Josiah and Lauren quietly welcomed another child in recent months. It would make sense that the couple wouldn’t travel for the wedding if they had just welcomed a new baby or were well into the pregnancy. Jeremiah and Hannah opted to get married in her home state of Nebraska.

Kendra Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Abbie Duggar, Anna Duggar, and Lauren Duggar | TLC via YouTube

If the couple did have another baby, they wouldn’t be the only Duggar couple who chose to keep a pregnancy under wraps for as long as possible. John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett also attempted to keep her second pregnancy quiet. The couple only announced their upcoming baby when family followers spotted Abbie’s baby bump in a photo shared on social media. There is reason to believe Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcomed their fourth child in recent weeks, too. The couple was spotted out to dinner with a newborn along. Joseph and Kendra were present at Jeremiah and Hannah’s wedding.

