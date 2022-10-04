Jerry O’Connell Suggests Wife Rebecca Romijn Join ‘RHOBH’ – ‘This Is Just an Appetizer!’

Actor Jerry O’Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn have their hands full with multiple projects like The Real Love Boat, but O’Connell thinks his wife should add Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member to her list.

Whether he was joking or not, O’Connell suggested to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that he add Romijn to the RHOBH cast, admiring her fashion for the night and adding, “This is just an appetizer! Can you imagine what a reunion look would look like!” he exclaimed.

Jerry O’Connell said Rebecca Romijn is the ‘future’ of ‘RHOBH’

O’Connell and Romijn were guests on WWHL, which is when O’Connell suggested that Romijn join RHOBH. O’Connell addressed a viewer’s question about The Real Housewives of Orange County on the WWHL After Show, which is when he made his pitch.

“I’m actually here to talk to Andy tonight about possibly an open seat on the Beverly Hills Housewives,” he said gesturing to Romijn who sat next to him. “Let’s get a shot of the possible future of Beverly Hills.” Adding, “And by the way, this is just an appetizer! Can you imagine what a reunion look would look like!” Romijn smiled but looked surprised as Jerry O’Connell seemed to double down on his suggestion to Cohen, who is the executive producer of RHOBH.

Jerry O’Connell joked about coming for ‘RHOBH’ husbands

The WWHL audience went wild but Romijn said, “No” and shook her head. Cohen also laughed about how O’Connell was “selling” his wife for a spot on RHOBH.

“That’s right Mauricio, you don’t scare me!” O’Connell joked to the camera, talking to Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky. “Harry Hamlin. I’ll talk about Harry!” Hamlin’s wife Lisa Rinna said in the past that she will come for anyone who talks about her family and Hamlin.

“Why is he yelling at Mauricio?” Romijn said to Cohen. “What just happened?” Meanwhile, O’Connell sat next to Romijn jokingly repeating, “Mauricio.”

Cohen smiled and pivoted the conversation, “Oh my God you are so funny. And here she is staring in Star Trek, which is in season what?” Romijn said Star Trek is in season 3.

Rebecca Romijn weighs in on Lisa Rinna on ‘RHOBH’

Rinna is getting a lot of heat for some of the comments she’s made on social media, including recent remarks directed toward Kathy Hilton. Rinna witnessed an off-camera meltdown Hilton had during the cast trip to Aspen. She’s dropped hints and clues about it but has since commented on social media there is more to the story.

Despite some fan backlash, Rinna has doubled down on her value to RHOBH, calling herself the “Lebron James of Housewives.” WWHL virtual fans asked O’Connell and Romijn for their opinion and Romijn that Rinna is a “solid” cast member.

Actress @RebeccaRomijn on Lisa Rinna & the latest #RHOBH drama: “Sometimes I can’t assess her take on certain things, but I do think she’s a solid, solid, solid cast member. I adore her.” #WWHL pic.twitter.com/iQkjifooP0 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) October 4, 2022

“Whoa! I think she is a very, very solid cast member,” Romijn replied. “And I sometimes can’t tell if she’s exaggerating certain things. Like I don’t know about the Kathy Hilton meltdown and her take on that. I love Lisa Rinna so much. And I know her personally. But sometimes I can’t assess her take on certain things.”

“But I do think she’s a solid, solid, solid cast member. I adore her,” she added.