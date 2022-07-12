‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ Finally Found a Place to Film in New Jersey: Here’s Where

There’s a new Jersey Shore in town, MTV fans — Jersey Shore 2.0 is slowly but shore-ly coming to fruition. Find out where 495 Productions will film the series, plus what we know so far about the all-new cast and out best guess about a release date.

‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ is happening despite the OG cast’s reaction

Deadline announced Jersey Shore 2.0 in May 2022. “It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts,” the logline reads. “The time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

The original cast of Jersey Shore took to social media to voice their disapproval of the new series. “As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see,” they said at the time. “We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family, and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work, and authenticity to gain viewers.”

According to TMZ, MTV felt their reaction was “ungrateful.” They also said: “It’s disgusting they’d take a swipe at the network.” What’s more, representatives claimed their comments about the network being in trouble before Jersey Shore are untrue.

New ‘Jersey Shore’ is filming near the Atlantic City inlet

When Deadline first announced Jersey Shore 2.0, 495 Productions was having trouble finding a filming location. A New Jersey publication reported producers were scouting in Ocean County’s two barrier islands, including Lavallette.

That town denied them from filming due to the “reputation” the original series gave Seaside Heights. Several other locations also denied the production company, including Berkeley, Toms River, and Brick Township.

Now, another local source confirms the show is filming in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A restored mansion on the first block of Atlantic Avenue near the inlet has been accessorized with numerous cameras. Production also installed a large backyard fence for privacy during the shooting of Jersey Shore 2.0.

‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ release date estimate

At publication, an official release date for Jersey Shore 2.0 is unknown. However, the Atlantic City mansion has been rented out until mid-August, according to AirBnB. Based on the original Jersey Shore filming timeline, fans could see episodes of Jersey Shore 2.0 in time for the original series’ anniversary in December 2022.

‘Jersey Shore 2.0’ will introduce an all-new cast

It’s unclear if casting for Jersey Shore 2.0 has begun. However, viewers can expect to meet an all-new cast whenever the show premieres on MTV.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for news regarding the official release date for Jersey Shore 2.0, casting updates, and more.

