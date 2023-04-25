3 Things That Will Make Sammi Giancola Lose Her Cool With the ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast

Sammi Giancola’s reunion with her fellow Jersey Shore castmates has been a long time coming. However, even though the core cast continued to film for five years without her, Sammi’s presence signals a return to the show’s roots. But with familiarity comes potential conflicts. Here are three things that would make Sammi Giancola lose her cool with her former roommates.

Former ‘Jersey Shore’ co-stars Sammi Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, and Jenni Farley at a 2017 press event | Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Talking about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Sammi Giancola’s troubled relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was one of the core storylines which dominated the original run of Jersey Shore. From 2009-2012, Giancola and Magro’s on-again, off-again love affair appeared to affect all the original castmates.

These castmates included Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul DelVecchio, and Mike Sorrentino. The housemates were generally brought into the drama surrounding the couple’s turbulent relationship.

When the cast reunited for a 2017 E! Entertainment special filmed in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Giancola joined her castmates for some laughs without Magro. However, just one year later, she opted out of being a full-time reunion member as her former boyfriend signed on as a core cast member.

Giancola has moved on romantically since Magro, and he has as well. However, she likely does not want to discuss her past or Magro moving forward.

Sammi Giancola may not like Angelina Pivarnick’s unfiltered reactions

During season one of Jersey Shore, Angelina Pivarnick didn’t last long as a cast member after Shore Store owner Danny Merk kicked her out of the shore house for missing her work shift. She stayed through episode 3 of season 1 of the series.

Her fellow roommates didn’t mind her absence. They were already tired of the drama Pivarnick brought to the house in her short time on the MTV series.

However, Pivarnick returned for season 2, when the cast traveled to live and work in Miami. Then the infamous note by Nicole Polizzi and Jenni Farley came to light, with information about Magro’s late-night bad behavior from Pivarnick, the two friends composed a message to let their roommate know what was going on after she left her boyfriend behind at the club.

Pivarnick lasted 10 episodes before denying she had anything to do with the information Polizzi and Farley wrote in the note. She exited the Miami house but not before calling everyone in it “fake.”

Today, unfiltered Pivarnick still runs hot and cold with many cast members. For Giancola, who didn’t return for the reboot series to remain outside of drama, this could push her right over the edge.

Bringing up Sammi Giancola’s famous catchphrase, ‘Ron, stop’

As any Jersey Shore fan knows, the cast loves to rehash old drama. While their blanket statements about incidents from years past may have dark humor written all over them, one of Sammi Giancola’s infamous taglines could start up drama all over again.

Throughout her tenure on Jersey Shore, Sammi Giancola, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s relationship provided viewers with one more toxic situation after another. However, in reacting to one particularly tense event, Giancola uttered a phrase that has been the base of pop culture memes for years, “Ron, stop!”

Giancola first said the phrase after a night out in Seaside when Magro got into a boardwalk altercation. As he fought with a man who made fun of the couple at a local bar, the reality star repeatedly said it. However, Giancola’s Jersey accent sounded like “Ron, Stahhhp.”

Later that evening, Magro, with an ice pack on his face, speaks to Giancola outside while Polizzi looks on. “You traumatize me,” Giancola said. “Do you understand that?”

The iconic phrase was brought back for season one of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when DelVecchio brought a Giancola lookalike doll to the Florida home the cast shared. It even had a voice-box that repeated some of Sammi’s lines from the show’s original run every time it was touched, including the infamous “Ron Stahhhp.”

Sammi Giancola is currently filming new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The second half of season 6 will air later in 2023.